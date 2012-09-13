Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Thu Sep 13, 2012 | 5:50pm BST

World's tallest mohawk

<p>Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," is surrounded by the media while showing off his 3 feet 8.6 inch do during a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," is surrounded by the media while showing off his 3 feet 8.6 inch do during a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book...more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," is surrounded by the media while showing off his 3 feet 8.6 inch do during a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
1 / 10
<p>Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," poses for a photographer at a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," poses for a photographer at a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. ...more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," poses for a photographer at a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
2 / 10
<p>Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," arrives on the back of a tricycle to a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," arrives on the back of a tricycle to a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012....more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," arrives on the back of a tricycle to a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
3 / 10
<p>Television journalist Takashi Yanagisawa holds a measuring tape from atop a step ladder while interviewing Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," during a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Television journalist Takashi Yanagisawa holds a measuring tape from atop a step ladder while interviewing Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," during a media event held by the Guinness...more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Television journalist Takashi Yanagisawa holds a measuring tape from atop a step ladder while interviewing Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," during a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
4 / 10
<p>Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," is photographed from behind while giving interviews at a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," is photographed from behind while giving interviews at a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York...more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," is photographed from behind while giving interviews at a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
5 / 10
<p>Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," smiles during a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," smiles during a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," smiles during a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
6 / 10
<p>Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," walks past a water fountain in Washington Square Park after a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," walks past a water fountain in Washington Square Park after a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New...more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," walks past a water fountain in Washington Square Park after a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
7 / 10
<p>Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," stretches out in a limousine after a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," stretches out in a limousine after a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. ...more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," stretches out in a limousine after a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
8 / 10
<p>Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," carefully enters a limousine after a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," carefully enters a limousine after a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012....more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," carefully enters a limousine after a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
9 / 10
<p>Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," arrives to a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif </p>

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," arrives to a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif more

Thursday, September 13, 2012

Japanese fashion designer Kazuhiro Watanabe, who holds the world record for the "Tallest Mohawk," arrives to a media event held by the Guinness World Records to launch their 2013 book edition in New York September 12, 2012. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
9/11 first responders

9/11 first responders

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections