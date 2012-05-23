Edition:
United Kingdom

World's tallest tower

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Tokyo Sky Tree, which is under construction, tops the 600-metre (1,969-feet) mark in Tokyo March 1, 2011. Already the tallest stand-alone communications tower in the world, Tokyo Sky Tree will stand 634 metres (2,080 feet) high upon completion, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Tokyo Sky Tree, which is under construction, tops the 600-metre (1,969-feet) mark in Tokyo March 1, 2011. Already the tallest stand-alone communications tower in the world, Tokyo Sky Tree will stand 634 metres (2,080 feet) high upon completion, Kyodo news reported. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
1 / 12
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Japanese Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko look out from the 450m (1,480 ft) high observatory at the Tokyo Sky Tree April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Japanese Emperor Akihito (L) and Empress Michiko look out from the 450m (1,480 ft) high observatory at the Tokyo Sky Tree April 26, 2012. REUTERS/Yoshikazu Tsuno/Pool

Close
2 / 12
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Reporters observe a panoramic view of the city of Tokyo from the first observatory deck during a media preview at Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Reporters observe a panoramic view of the city of Tokyo from the first observatory deck during a media preview at Tokyo Sky Tree in Tokyo October 30, 2011. REUTERS/Issei Kato

Close
3 / 12
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

The 634-metre (2080-feet) Tokyo Sky Tree, world's tallest broadcasting tower, is illuminated by LED lights to to mourn victims of March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami and 1945's great Tokyo air raids during World War II in Tokyo March 10, 2012, a day before the disaster's one-year anniversary. REUTERS/Kyodo

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

The 634-metre (2080-feet) Tokyo Sky Tree, world's tallest broadcasting tower, is illuminated by LED lights to to mourn victims of March 11, 2011 earthquake and tsunami and 1945's great Tokyo air raids during World War II in Tokyo March 10, 2012, a day before the disaster's one-year anniversary. REUTERS/Kyodo

Close
4 / 12
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

An eclipse is seen over Tokyo Sky Tree (2nd L) which is the world's tallest free-standing broadcast tower in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

An eclipse is seen over Tokyo Sky Tree (2nd L) which is the world's tallest free-standing broadcast tower in Tokyo May 21, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
5 / 12
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Visitors form a line at the ticket counters of the Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Visitors form a line at the ticket counters of the Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
6 / 12
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A man with a hairstyle featuring the Tokyo Sky Tree, waits to entering the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet) , in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A man with a hairstyle featuring the Tokyo Sky Tree, waits to entering the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet) , in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
7 / 12
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Visitors walk under the cloud-shrouded Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Visitors walk under the cloud-shrouded Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
8 / 12
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Visitors try to take pictures of the Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), at the foot of the tower in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Visitors try to take pictures of the Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), at the foot of the tower in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
9 / 12
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A cargo ship sails to an industrial port in Tokyo May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A cargo ship sails to an industrial port in Tokyo May 23, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
10 / 12
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Receptionists work behind their desk at Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

Receptionists work behind their desk at Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters (2080 feet), in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
11 / 12
Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A visitor walks past a Panasonic Corp. advertisment featuring Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters, in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Wednesday, May 23, 2012

A visitor walks past a Panasonic Corp. advertisment featuring Tokyo Sky Tree, the world's tallest broadcasting tower at 634 meters, in Tokyo May 22, 2012. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Close
12 / 12

World's tallest tower

World's tallest tower Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Obama watching sports

Obama watching sports
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

All Collections

Jewish cemetery headstones vandalized

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Highlights from London Fashion Week

All Collections

Highlights from London Fashion Week

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Trump's political picks

All Collections

Trump's political picks

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces push into Mosul

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

All Collections

The strange death of Kim Jong Nam

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Famine strikes South Sudan

All Collections

Famine strikes South Sudan

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Tuesday, February 21, 2017

The internment of Japanese-Americans

All Collections

The internment of Japanese-Americans

Saturday, February 18, 2017

View More Slideshows »