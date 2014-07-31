Edition:
Thu Jul 31, 2014

World's top oil producers

1. Saudi Arabia with 11,730,000 barrels a day, is the world's top oil producer according to recent estimates from the CIA World Factbook. REUTERS/Ali Jarekji

Thursday, July 31, 2014
2. United States - 11,110,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jim Urquhart

3. Russia - 10,440,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jessica Bachman

4. China - 4,197,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

5. Canada - 3,856,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Todd Korol

6. Iran - 3,594,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi

7. United Arab Emirates - 3,213,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Jumana ElHeloueh

8. Iraq - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Azad Lashkari

9. Mexico - 2,936,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Yahir Ceballos

10. Kuwait - 2,979,000 barrels a day. REUTERS/Stephanie McGehee

