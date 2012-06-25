Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Mon Jun 25, 2012 | 10:55pm BST

World's ugliest dog contest

<p>Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam</p>

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012....more

Monday, June 25, 2012

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
1 / 17
<p>Roman, a two-year-old Mexican Hairless Mix, competes during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Roman, a two-year-old Mexican Hairless Mix, competes during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Roman, a two-year-old Mexican Hairless Mix, competes during the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
2 / 17
<p>Handsome Hector, a Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Handsome Hector, a Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Handsome Hector, a Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
3 / 17
<p>Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, carries Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, carries Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, carries Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
4 / 17
<p>Josie, a three-year-old Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Josie, a three-year-old Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Josie, a three-year-old Chinese Crested, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
5 / 17
<p>A vet checks on Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, ahead of its participation in the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

A vet checks on Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, ahead of its participation in the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

A vet checks on Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, ahead of its participation in the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
6 / 17
<p>Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Davis, California, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Davis, California, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012....more

Monday, June 25, 2012

Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Davis, California, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
7 / 17
<p>Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, stands on the stage during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, stands on the stage during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, stands on the stage during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
8 / 17
<p>Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. ...more

Monday, June 25, 2012

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested contestant from Britain, stands during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
9 / 17
<p>Annie Ragsdale of Lodi, California, carries Rue, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Annie Ragsdale of Lodi, California, carries Rue, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Annie Ragsdale of Lodi, California, carries Rue, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
10 / 17
<p>Spam-O-Rama, a Chinese Crested pedigree dog, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Spam-O-Rama, a Chinese Crested pedigree dog, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Spam-O-Rama, a Chinese Crested pedigree dog, is seen during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
11 / 17
<p>Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, holds Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, holds Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Dane Andrew of Sunnyvale, California, holds Rascal, a 14-year-old Chinese Crested, during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
12 / 17
<p>Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, displays his teeth during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, displays his teeth during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Creature, a Mexican Hairless dog, displays his teeth during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
13 / 17
<p>Mouse, a six-year-old Chihuahua, is seen during the 24th World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Mouse, a six-year-old Chihuahua, is seen during the 24th World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Mouse, a six-year-old Chihuahua, is seen during the 24th World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
14 / 17
<p>Jon Alder, of Davis, California, holds Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Jon Alder, of Davis, California, holds Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012....more

Monday, June 25, 2012

Jon Alder, of Davis, California, holds Icky, a two-year-old Chinese Crested, during a news conference for the World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the San Francisco SPCA (Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals) in San Francisco, June 18, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
15 / 17
<p>Bev Nicholson (R), of Peterbough, United Kingdom, reacts after Mugly, her eight year-old Chinese Crested, won the World's Ugliest Dog title at the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Bev Nicholson (R), of Peterbough, United Kingdom, reacts after Mugly, her eight year-old Chinese Crested, won the World's Ugliest Dog title at the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012....more

Monday, June 25, 2012

Bev Nicholson (R), of Peterbough, United Kingdom, reacts after Mugly, her eight year-old Chinese Crested, won the World's Ugliest Dog title at the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
16 / 17
<p>Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested from Peterborough, Britain, walks on the red carpet during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam </p>

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested from Peterborough, Britain, walks on the red carpet during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Monday, June 25, 2012

Mugly, an eight-year-old Chinese Crested from Peterborough, Britain, walks on the red carpet during the 24th annual World's Ugliest Dog Contest at the Sonoma-Marin Fair in Petaluma, June 22, 2012. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

Close
17 / 17
View Again
View Next
Shanghai's super car show

Shanghai's super car show

Next Slideshows

Shanghai's super car show

Shanghai's super car show

The 2012 Super Show in Shanghai drew more than 450 high-end sports car owners to race against each other.

25 Jun 2012
Hunting hogs in Alabama

Hunting hogs in Alabama

Fast, smart and dangerous, the wild boar was once the most prized hunter's catch in ancient Greece.

23 Jun 2012
Royal Ascot style

Royal Ascot style

The Royal Ascot races are a highlight of London's social calendar.

22 Jun 2012
Cruise ships: fun and frustrations

Cruise ships: fun and frustrations

Cruise ships. They are floating cities of entertainment, but like any city they are also sometimes subject to disaster.

22 Jun 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

View More

Trending Collections

Editor's Pick