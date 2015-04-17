Edition:
Worst cities for traffic

1: Jakarta's gridlocked streets ranked top among 78 cities for traffic stops and starts in a study published this year by motor oil firm Castrol, with the average driver having to stop 33,240 times a year - more than twice the number in New York. The congestion is a major hindrance to economic growth, with workers stranded for hours in buses, cars and motorcycles each day in the Indonesian capital. REUTERS/Supri

Reuters / Monday, June 17, 2013
2: The average driver in Istanbul will have to stop 32,520 times. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Reuters / Wednesday, June 19, 2013
3: The average driver in Mexico City will have to stop 30,840 times. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / Tuesday, December 17, 2013
4: The average driver in Surabaya, Indonesia, will have to stop 29,880 times. REUTERS/Sigit Pamungkas

Reuters / Monday, December 22, 2008
5: The average driver in St. Petersburg, Russia, will have to stop 29,040 times. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / Friday, August 20, 2010
6: The average driver in Moscow will have to stop 28,680 times . REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / Monday, December 21, 2009
7: The average driver in Rome will have to stop 28,680 times. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Reuters / Wednesday, April 04, 2012
8: The average driver in Bangkok will have to stop 27,480 times. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

Reuters / Friday, May 04, 2007
9: The average driver in Guadalajara, Mexico, will have to stop 24,840 times. REUTERS/Alejandro Acosta

Reuters / Sunday, September 23, 2012
10: The average driver in Buenos Aires will have to stop 23,760 times. REUTERS/Enrique Marcarian

Reuters / Thursday, October 02, 2014
