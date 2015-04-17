Worst cities for traffic

1: Jakarta's gridlocked streets ranked top among 78 cities for traffic stops and starts in a study published this year by motor oil firm Castrol, with the average driver having to stop 33,240 times a year - more than twice the number in New York. The...more

1: Jakarta's gridlocked streets ranked top among 78 cities for traffic stops and starts in a study published this year by motor oil firm Castrol, with the average driver having to stop 33,240 times a year - more than twice the number in New York. The congestion is a major hindrance to economic growth, with workers stranded for hours in buses, cars and motorcycles each day in the Indonesian capital. REUTERS/Supri

