Edition:
United Kingdom

Worst places to be a mum

Friday, May 11, 2012

1: The Democratic Republic of Congo is the worst place in the world to be a mother, according to a new ranking from Save the Children. The ranking uses factors such as a mother's health, education and economic status, and child indicators such as health and nutrition. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, May 11, 2012

1: The Democratic Republic of Congo is the worst place in the world to be a mother, according to a new ranking from Save the Children. The ranking uses factors such as a mother's health, education and economic status, and child indicators such as health and nutrition. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
1 / 10
Friday, May 11, 2012

2: South Sudan is the second worst. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, May 11, 2012

2: South Sudan is the second worst. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
2 / 10
Friday, May 11, 2012

3: Sudan is third worst. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Friday, May 11, 2012

3: Sudan is third worst. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Close
3 / 10
Friday, May 11, 2012

4: Chad is fourth. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, May 11, 2012

4: Chad is fourth. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
4 / 10
Friday, May 11, 2012

5: Eritrea. REUTERS/File

Friday, May 11, 2012

5: Eritrea. REUTERS/File

Close
5 / 10
Friday, May 11, 2012

6: Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Friday, May 11, 2012

6: Mali. REUTERS/Luc Gnago

Close
6 / 10
Friday, May 11, 2012

7. Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Pascal Fletcher

Friday, May 11, 2012

7. Guinea-Bissau. REUTERS/Pascal Fletcher

Close
7 / 10
Friday, May 11, 2012

8: Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Friday, May 11, 2012

8: Yemen. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Close
8 / 10
Friday, May 11, 2012

9: Afghanistan. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Friday, May 11, 2012

9: Afghanistan. REUTERS/Morteza Nikoubazl

Close
9 / 10
Friday, May 11, 2012

10: Niger. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Friday, May 11, 2012

10: Niger. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Close
10 / 10

Worst places to be a mum

Worst places to be a mum Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

London 1948

London 1948
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Photos of the week

All Collections

Photos of the week

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

All Collections

Travelers arrive in U.S. amid immigration ban

Saturday, February 04, 2017

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

All Collections

Inside a migrant shelter on the U.S.-Mexico border

Friday, February 03, 2017

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

All Collections

Funerals for victims of Quebec mosque shooting

Friday, February 03, 2017

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

All Collections

Israeli settlers removed from West Bank outpost

Friday, February 03, 2017

Migrant rescue on the high seas

All Collections

Migrant rescue on the high seas

Friday, February 03, 2017

Editors Choice Pictures

All Collections

Editors Choice Pictures

Friday, February 03, 2017

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

All Collections

Best of Super Bowl halftimes

Friday, February 03, 2017

View More Slideshows »