Edition:
United Kingdom

Would-be suicide bombers rehab

Monday, June 11, 2012

Prisoners exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the minds of detainees by teaching them the Koran, taking the men to mosques in Kabul to show people praying peacefully and proving their instigators were wrong. Suicide attacks, unknown in...more

Monday, June 11, 2012

Prisoners exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security says it is trying to draw the poison out of the minds of detainees by teaching them the Koran, taking the men to mosques in Kabul to show people praying peacefully and proving their instigators were wrong. Suicide attacks, unknown in Afghanistan until 2004, have become particularly worrying as newly minted government forces take control of security ahead of the withdrawal of most foreign combat troops in 2014. They account for the highest number of deaths of civilians and military forces after roadside bombings. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
1 / 10
Monday, June 11, 2012

Mahmmod Ulhaq, a detainee, walks inside a corridor at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

Mahmmod Ulhaq, a detainee, walks inside a corridor at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
2 / 10
Monday, June 11, 2012

A cleric reads verses from the Koran to would-be suicide bombers at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

A cleric reads verses from the Koran to would-be suicide bombers at a detention center of the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
3 / 10
Monday, June 11, 2012

Detainees exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

Detainees exercise around a garden at a facility of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
4 / 10
Monday, June 11, 2012

A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
5 / 10
Monday, June 11, 2012

A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

A detainee reads a religious book at a library in the detention center of the National Directorate of Security, where would-be suicide bombers are held, in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
6 / 10
Monday, June 11, 2012

Abdul Wahab, a would-be suicide bomber, talks to Reuters at a high security detention center run by Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

Abdul Wahab, a would-be suicide bomber, talks to Reuters at a high security detention center run by Afghanistan's National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
7 / 10
Monday, June 11, 2012

A detainee serves food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

A detainee serves food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
8 / 10
Monday, June 11, 2012

Detainees prepare to serve food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

Detainees prepare to serve food to other would-be suicide bombers at a detention center run by the National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
9 / 10
Monday, June 11, 2012

A would-be suicide bomber (R) receives food at a detention center run by National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Monday, June 11, 2012

A would-be suicide bomber (R) receives food at a detention center run by National Directorate of Security in Kabul May 30, 2012. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

Close
10 / 10

Would-be suicide bombers rehab

Would-be suicide bombers rehab Share
Replay Slideshow
Up Next

Myanmar mob violence

Myanmar mob violence
View more slideshows

Featured Slideshows »

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

All Collections

Iraqi forces advance deeper into Mosul

12:40am GMT

Carnival around the world

All Collections

Carnival around the world

12:25am GMT

Flour wars of carnival

All Collections

Flour wars of carnival

Monday, February 27, 2017

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

All Collections

Mogadishu market goes up in flames

Monday, February 27, 2017

Oscars after-parties

All Collections

Oscars after-parties

Monday, February 27, 2017

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

All Collections

Another Jewish cemetery vandalized

Monday, February 27, 2017

Milan Fashion Week

All Collections

Milan Fashion Week

Monday, February 27, 2017

Carnival in Brazil

All Collections

Carnival in Brazil

Monday, February 27, 2017

View More Slideshows »