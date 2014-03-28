Edition:
Wounded by war

<p>Abuzar, the son of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmed of Agence France-Presse who was killed with his wife and two children during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel, is comforted by his grandmother at the Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. The two-year-old, his head heavily bandaged, has emerged from a coma, and the sight of him chuckling during hospital visits from his aunt give doctors hope he can make a full recovery. He may now go to Canada to live with an uncle. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Gullali, 10, who sustained bullets injuries, is comforted by nurse Nicole Burwood at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. With more than 40 clinics around the country, Emergency casts a wide net over a nation ravaged by war. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Hassibullah, 12, who sustained an injury from a landmine, laughs while joking with a doctor at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 26, 2014. Emergency's experience of a rising number of patients echoes a UN report on civilian casualties last year that recorded a 14 percent increase on 2012, putting the total figure at the highest since 2009. The United Nations found women and children bore the brunt of the increase, with the number killed or injured in the conflict up by more than a third from 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Doctors look at the x-rays of Abdurahman, 14, who sustained an injury from a landmine, during a follow-up visit of patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Hassibullah, 12, who sustained an injury from a landmine, sits on his bed at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Abdurahman, 14, who sustained an injury from a landmine, is checked by general surgeon Dr. Reinhold Perkmann during a follow-up visit of patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Abdurahman, 14, who sustained an injury from a landmine, is checked by general surgeon Dr. Reinhold Perkmann during a follow-up visit for patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Afghan women wait to visit their relatives outside Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Anesthetist Marijana Zivkovic checks on seven-month-old Muhammadullah, who sustained bullet injuries, at the intensive care unit of the Emergency hospital in Kabul March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Enayatullah, 5, who sustained hunting gun injuries, gives a high five to nurse Nicole Burwood during a follow-up visit at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Zaringull, 9, who sustained an injury from a landmine, listens as his father talks to doctors during a follow-up visit for patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Anesthesiologist Marijana Zivkovic and her colleagues check on seven-month-old Muhammadullah, who sustained bullet injuries, at the intensive care unit of Emergency hospital in Kabul March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Nurse Nicole Burwood holds the hand of Gullali, 10, who sustained bullets injuries, during a follow-up visit of patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

<p>Samira, 10, who sustained injuries after falling down from the roof of her house, lies at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra</p>

