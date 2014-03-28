Wounded by war
Abuzar, the son of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmed of Agence France-Presse who was killed with his wife and two children during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel, is comforted by his grandmother at the Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. The...more
Abuzar, the son of Afghan journalist Sardar Ahmed of Agence France-Presse who was killed with his wife and two children during an attack by gunmen at Serena Hotel, is comforted by his grandmother at the Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. The two-year-old, his head heavily bandaged, has emerged from a coma, and the sight of him chuckling during hospital visits from his aunt give doctors hope he can make a full recovery. He may now go to Canada to live with an uncle. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Gullali, 10, who sustained bullets injuries, is comforted by nurse Nicole Burwood at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. With more than 40 clinics around the country, Emergency casts a wide net over a nation ravaged by war. REUTERS/Zohra...more
Gullali, 10, who sustained bullets injuries, is comforted by nurse Nicole Burwood at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. With more than 40 clinics around the country, Emergency casts a wide net over a nation ravaged by war. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Hassibullah, 12, who sustained an injury from a landmine, laughs while joking with a doctor at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 26, 2014. Emergency's experience of a rising number of patients echoes a UN report on civilian casualties last year that...more
Hassibullah, 12, who sustained an injury from a landmine, laughs while joking with a doctor at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 26, 2014. Emergency's experience of a rising number of patients echoes a UN report on civilian casualties last year that recorded a 14 percent increase on 2012, putting the total figure at the highest since 2009. The United Nations found women and children bore the brunt of the increase, with the number killed or injured in the conflict up by more than a third from 2012. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Doctors look at the x-rays of Abdurahman, 14, who sustained an injury from a landmine, during a follow-up visit of patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Doctors look at the x-rays of Abdurahman, 14, who sustained an injury from a landmine, during a follow-up visit of patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Hassibullah, 12, who sustained an injury from a landmine, sits on his bed at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Hassibullah, 12, who sustained an injury from a landmine, sits on his bed at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Abdurahman, 14, who sustained an injury from a landmine, is checked by general surgeon Dr. Reinhold Perkmann during a follow-up visit of patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Abdurahman, 14, who sustained an injury from a landmine, is checked by general surgeon Dr. Reinhold Perkmann during a follow-up visit of patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Abdurahman, 14, who sustained an injury from a landmine, is checked by general surgeon Dr. Reinhold Perkmann during a follow-up visit for patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Abdurahman, 14, who sustained an injury from a landmine, is checked by general surgeon Dr. Reinhold Perkmann during a follow-up visit for patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Afghan women wait to visit their relatives outside Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Afghan women wait to visit their relatives outside Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anesthetist Marijana Zivkovic checks on seven-month-old Muhammadullah, who sustained bullet injuries, at the intensive care unit of the Emergency hospital in Kabul March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anesthetist Marijana Zivkovic checks on seven-month-old Muhammadullah, who sustained bullet injuries, at the intensive care unit of the Emergency hospital in Kabul March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Enayatullah, 5, who sustained hunting gun injuries, gives a high five to nurse Nicole Burwood during a follow-up visit at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Enayatullah, 5, who sustained hunting gun injuries, gives a high five to nurse Nicole Burwood during a follow-up visit at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Zaringull, 9, who sustained an injury from a landmine, listens as his father talks to doctors during a follow-up visit for patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Zaringull, 9, who sustained an injury from a landmine, listens as his father talks to doctors during a follow-up visit for patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anesthesiologist Marijana Zivkovic and her colleagues check on seven-month-old Muhammadullah, who sustained bullet injuries, at the intensive care unit of Emergency hospital in Kabul March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Anesthesiologist Marijana Zivkovic and her colleagues check on seven-month-old Muhammadullah, who sustained bullet injuries, at the intensive care unit of Emergency hospital in Kabul March 26, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Nurse Nicole Burwood holds the hand of Gullali, 10, who sustained bullets injuries, during a follow-up visit of patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Nurse Nicole Burwood holds the hand of Gullali, 10, who sustained bullets injuries, during a follow-up visit of patients at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Samira, 10, who sustained injuries after falling down from the roof of her house, lies at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Samira, 10, who sustained injuries after falling down from the roof of her house, lies at Emergency hospital in Kabul March 27, 2014. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Next Slideshows
The President and the Pope
Obama meets Pope Francis at the Vatican.
Most Facebook fans
Which celebs have racked up the most fans on Facebook?
Most risky cities
The ten cities most at risk of natural disaster.
Candy Crush IPO
The Candy Crush maker goes public in NY.
MORE IN PICTURES
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie rips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, as howling winds, heavy rain and huge seas leave tens of thousands of homes without power.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Helping amputee animals walk again
From a miniature pony to goats, and dogs to elephants, Derrick Campana fashions prosthetics to help animals walk again.
China from above
A bird's eye view of the most populous country.
Fighting for control of Syria's Tabqa dam
Syrian engineers work to open spillways and ease pressure on a major dam across the Euphrates River, as the dam's southern reaches remain in the hands of Islamic State.
Brutal street battle for Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
Famine strikes South Sudan
Famine is formally declared in parts of South Sudan, which has been mired in civil war since 2013.