Wowing Walmart
Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke perform together at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Harry Connick Jr. takes a selfie with Doug McMillon, CEO of Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Sarah McLachlan performs at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line performs at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Robin Thicke performs amongst employees at the Walmart annual shareholders meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Actor Hugh Jackman welcomes actor Tom Cruise to the stage as he hosts the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Kelly Clarkson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Jennifer Hudson performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Taylor Swift performs during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
John Legend performs at the annual shareholders meeting for Walmart in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 7, 2013. REUTERS/Rick Wilking
Lionel Richie performs during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
Justin Timberlake shakes hands with Chairman Rob Walton during the annual Wal-Mart shareholders' meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas, June 1, 2012. REUTERS/Jacob Slaton
Alicia Keys performs during Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 3, 2011.REUTERS/Sarah Conard
The Black Eyed Peas perform during Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Will Smith hosts the Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 3, 2011. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Mariah Carey entertains shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Jamie Foxx entertains shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Enrique Iglesias performs for shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Mary J. Blige performs for shareholders at Wal-Mart Stores Inc's annual general meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 4, 2010. REUTERS/Sarah Conard
Miley Cyrus performs at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Actor Ben Stiller, American Idol winner Kris Allen, and Wal-Mart CFO Tom Schoewe pose for cameras at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 5, 2009. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Joss Stone performs at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Wal-Mart Shareholders watch as singer Tim McGraw performs at the Wal-Mart Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Jennifer Lopez performs at the Wal-Mart Annual Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Wal-Mart shareholders cheer before the start of the Wal-Mart Annual Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Shareholders applaud at the conclusion of the Wal-Mart Annual Shareholders Meeting in Fayetteville, Arkansas June 1, 2007. REUTERS/Jessica Rinaldi
Next Slideshows
Music in the morning
Chart-toppers on Today and Good Morning America.
CMT Music Awards
Highlights from the CMT Music Awards.
22 Jump Street premiere
Cast members celebrate the premiere of "22 Jump Street" in New York.
Female celebrity power list
Forbes ranks the most powerful female celebrities.
MORE IN PICTURES
Drifting towards Europe
Migrants are rescued after they were spotted adrift in the Mediterranean Sea on board rubber dinghys and wooden boats.
Displaced by drought in Somalia
Somalia's worst drought in 20 years has decimated harvests and livestock in the country, posing the threat of renewed famine six years after a similar crisis in which more than 260,000 people died.
Made in China
A glimpse inside factories across China.
Trump meets world leaders
President Donald Trump forges new relationships with foreign leaders.
Mosul in ruins
Scenes of urban destruction in the battle-scarred Iraqi city.
Inside the North Korean military
Images from within the reclusive Korean People's Army.
Solitary life in Australia's Outback
May McKeown has lived alone on her 6000-acre farm in remote Australia for most of the last 15 years.
The rings of Saturn
NASA is preparing to send its long-lived Cassini probe into the unexplored region between Saturn and its rings for a scientific grand finale before the spacecraft's suicidal plunge into the planet.
The frontlines of Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.