WWI unearthed

A dog tag lost during World War One by U.S. Army soldier Private Kent Potter is seen during a ceremony where it was presented to his son Dale in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas January 12, 2012. Potter, who worked on an Army supply train that consisted mostly of mules and horses, survived the war and returned home to Kansas without the tag, which remained buried for more than 90 years after he lost it on a French battlefield. The worn, round metal tag was discovered by two Frenchmen, Michael Toussaint and Jean-Claude Fonderflick, who return the medallions they find using metal detectors on European battlefields to descendants of the soldiers who lost them instead selling them to military collectors. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

