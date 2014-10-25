Edition:
Sat Oct 25, 2014

WWI unearthed

World War One bullets are seen from a British trench discovered during work to install new sewers in a street near Ypres, Belgium October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Saturday, October 25, 2014
Stijn Butaye checks for World War One artifacts with a metal detector at his family's farm near Zonnebeke, Belgium October 20, 2014. Farmers in western Belgium are used to digging up unusual crops. The 40-hectare (100 acre) Butaye family farm sits where - 100 years ago - advancing German forces pounded British lines, eventually setting up a base with a hospital and an aid station in two large fortified bunkers. Belgian farmers who returned to the muddied battlefields after the war mostly just filled in the trenches and got back to work. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A sweet tin is seen from a British trench discovered during work to install new sewers in a street near Ypres, Belgium October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A worker walks by the entrance to a deep underground passageway leading from a British trench discovered during work to install new sewers in a street near Ypres, Belgium October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

A kitten walks over live shells found and awaiting collection by bomb disposal experts at Pondfarm near Zonnebeke, Belgium October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Bottles and French flasks are put on display where they were discovered inside a World War One trench at Massiges, northeastern France, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

A bomb-disposal expert displays unexploded British grenades recovered outside Courcelette, France the scene of a battlefield in the Somme, March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A farmer plows his field outside Courcelette, France March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A diver from a bomb-disposal unit holds an unexploded shell recovered in a river in Cappy, France March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A bomb-disposal expert uses a brush to remove rust from an unexploded shell, in order to help in its identification, that a farmer found while plowing his fields in Courcelette, France March 19, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Unexploded shells are lined up along a wall waiting removal by bomb-disposal experts after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, France March 12, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A dog tag lost during World War One by U.S. Army soldier Private Kent Potter is seen during a ceremony where it was presented to his son Dale in Cottonwood Falls, Kansas January 12, 2012. Potter, who worked on an Army supply train that consisted mostly of mules and horses, survived the war and returned home to Kansas without the tag, which remained buried for more than 90 years after he lost it on a French battlefield. The worn, round metal tag was discovered by two Frenchmen, Michael Toussaint and Jean-Claude Fonderflick, who return the medallions they find using metal detectors on European battlefields to descendants of the soldiers who lost them instead selling them to military collectors. REUTERS/Dave Kaup

Belgian archaeologist Norbert Clarysse of the Flemish Archaeological Heritage, excavates a human bone, of what he said is part of the remains of a British soldier, and a shoe from a trench near Ypres, Belgium November 10, 2003. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

Stijn Butaye poses with a British rifle and other World War One artifacts in a museum displaying a decade worth of items dug up at his family's farm near Zonnebeke, Belgium October 20, 2014. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Archeologists walk past a series of trenches which were abandoned at the end of World War One near Ypres, Belgium November 10, 2003. REUTERS/Thierry Roge

A member Commonwealth War Graves Commission displays a maple leaf, an army jacket emblem, found on the remains of a Canadian soldier by archaeologists in Sancourt, France, June 9, 2008. The soldier, who participated in the battle of Cambrai, fought from September to October 1918 and was part of the 78th Winnipeg Battalion of Manitoba, part of the 4th Canadian Division. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

General view of trenches at Massiges, northeastern France, March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Two bomb-disposal experts collect unexploded shells after a French farmer found them while plowing his fields near the Courcelette British cemetery, France March 28, 2014. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

A man looks at helmets, bottles and equipment of French, German, British soldiers of the World War One found in the fields by a collector displayed at the "Historial de la Grande Guerre", Museum of the Great War 1914-1918, in Peronne, northern France, November 6, 2013. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Army bomb disposal experts prepare to secure a volatile stockpile of deadly World War One munitions in Vimy, France April15, 2001. REUTERS/Pool/DDSC Joachim Bertrand)

