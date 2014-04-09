WWI - Verdun remembered
Members of a German World War One historical association picnic at Fort de Vaux at the end of a 9-mile walk near Verdun, eastern France, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" take a break at Fort de Vaux at the end of a 15-km (9-mile) walk near Verdun, eastern France, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Philipp (C), 11, member of German World War One historical association "IG 18" from Trier, marches in front of Fort de Vaux near Verdun, March 29, 2014. The year 2014 marks the 100th anniversary of the start of the First World War. REUTERS/Charles...more
Members of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" pass by a road sign as they leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French and German members of World War One historical associations march into a trench near the bunker of Bezonvaux in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical associations take part in a 9-mile walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French and German members of World War One historical associations march into a trench near the bunker of Bezonvaux in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical association prepare for a walk at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Franz, a member of German World War One historical association, dressed in a vintage uniform, stands in front of a heavy artillery bunker in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of the French association of "Le Poilu de la Marne" and members of German historical associations take a break in front of the pond of Vaux in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French and German members of World War One historical associations pose near the pond of Vaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Wolfgang (L), a member of "Darstellungsgruppe Suddeutsches Militar 1870-1918" (DSM 18), from Munich, Germany and Florent, member of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" at the Bezonvaux bunker in the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014....more
Members of World War One historical association attend a ceremony at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical association stand in front of a bunker at Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German World War One historical association sit on the remains of a French 155mm long-range cannon at the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Florent, a member of French association "Le Poilu de la Marne" takes part in a 9-mile walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
A member of German historical association takes part in a 9-mile walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of German and French historical associations as they leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German historical association members leave the wiped-out village of Bezonvaux, near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
German historical association members visit Fort de Vaux at the end of a 9-mile walk near Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
Members of "Le Poilu de la Marne" and a member of German historical association take a break during a walk through the national forest of Verdun, March 29, 2014. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
