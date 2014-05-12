X-Men: Days of Future Past premieres
Ian McKellen gestures as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ian McKellen and Patrick Stewart arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Patrick Stewart (L-R), James McAvoy, Ian McKellen and Michael Fassbender arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Peter Dinklage attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Ellen Page attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Wesley Snipes arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Stanley Tucci arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Guests arrive for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
James Marsden attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Patrick Stewart and his wife Sunny Ozell attend the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Michael Fassbender is shielded from the rain as he arrives for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Nicholas Hoult attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Jennifer Lawrence attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Patrick Stewart attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Emma Roberts attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
James McAvoy arrives with his wife Anne-Marie Duff for the British premiere of 'X-Men: Days of Future Past' at Leicester Square in London May 12, 2014. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Zosia Mamet attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Daniel Cudmore attends the "X-Men: Days of Future Past" world movie premiere in New York May 10, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
