Xbox One launch
A man dressed as a zombie plays video games on an Xbox One console during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A man dressed as a zombie plays video games on an Xbox One console during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best Buy employees work to unload an armored vehicle filled with Day One edition Xbox One consoles for a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Best Buy employees work to unload an armored vehicle filled with Day One edition Xbox One consoles for a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors dressed as characters from the Xbox One game "Ryse: Son of Rome" walk through Times Square as they arrive at an event celebrating the midnight launch of the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors dressed as characters from the Xbox One game "Ryse: Son of Rome" walk through Times Square as they arrive at an event celebrating the midnight launch of the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A customer holds up his Xbox One console purchased during a midnight launch event in New York, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A customer holds up his Xbox One console purchased during a midnight launch event in New York, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Macklemore performs during a midnight launch event for the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Macklemore performs during a midnight launch event for the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman " Deadmau5" performs at the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman " Deadmau5" performs at the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Fans play video games on Xbox One consoles during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans play video games on Xbox One consoles during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Xbox fans receive their new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Xbox fans receive their new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A Xbox fan celebrates after receiving his new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A Xbox fan celebrates after receiving his new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Torre La Mar (L) from Best Buy and Phil Spencer (R), Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Studios present Carlos Anthony with the first Xbox One console at a minute past midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles,...more
Torre La Mar (L) from Best Buy and Phil Spencer (R), Corporate Vice President, Microsoft Studios present Carlos Anthony with the first Xbox One console at a minute past midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Xbox fans play the latest games as DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman "Deadmau5" performs during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Xbox fans play the latest games as DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman "Deadmau5" performs during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Customer Hanoi Delosangeles pre-purchases the first Xbox One console sold during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Customer Hanoi Delosangeles pre-purchases the first Xbox One console sold during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Macklemore performs during a midnight launch event for the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Singer Macklemore performs during a midnight launch event for the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Xbox fan celebrates after receiving his new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A Xbox fan celebrates after receiving his new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Fans play video games on Xbox One consoles during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Fans play video games on Xbox One consoles during a midnight launch event in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors dressed as characters from the Xbox One game "Ryse: Son of Rome" walk through Times Square as they arrive at an event celebrating the midnight launch of the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Actors dressed as characters from the Xbox One game "Ryse: Son of Rome" walk through Times Square as they arrive at an event celebrating the midnight launch of the Xbox One in New York, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Xbox fans listen to DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman " Deadmau5" during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Xbox fans listen to DJ Joel Thomas Zimmerman " Deadmau5" during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Xbox fans play the latest games during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Xbox fans play the latest games during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 21, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Customers hold aloft their Xbox One consoles purchased during a midnight launch event in New York, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Customers hold aloft their Xbox One consoles purchased during a midnight launch event in New York, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
A Xbox fan leaves after being one of the first to receive their new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
A Xbox fan leaves after being one of the first to receive their new Xbox One after midnight during the Xbox One fan celebration and launch party in Los Angeles, November 22, 2013. REUTERS/Gus Ruelas
Next Slideshows
LA Auto Show
A look at the latest cars being shown at the Los Angeles Auto Show.
Ninjas in Brazil
Students of the Japanese martial art Ninjutsu wear hoods before training inside the Tijuca forest in Rio de Janeiro.
Onboard JFK's presidential yacht
The 93-foot wooden motor yacht has been restored to the years when it was used by President John F. Kennedy. The yacht was used by five Presidents, Truman,...
The life of John F. Kennedy
A look back through archive photos of the life and presidency of John F. Kennedy.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Mourning for London
The world grieves after a deadly attack near parliament in London.
Peru reels from rainy season floods
More than 80 people have been killed and 110,000 displaced in rain-related incidents in Peru since December, as the country waits for an end to an unusually brutal rainy season.
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Northern Ireland buries Martin McGuinness
Thousands line the streets of Martin McGuinness' home town for the funeral of the Irish Republican Army commander who became a cornerstone of Northern Ireland's peace.
Disneyland Paris turns 25
To celebrate its 25th anniversary, Disneyland Paris is premiering the new Disney Stars on Parade.
Photos of the week
Our top photos of the week.
Attack outside UK parliament
The frantic moments after the deadly attack outside parliament in London.
Trapped in Mosul
About 400,000 Iraqi civilians are trapped in an Islamic State-held area, short of food and basic needs as the United Nations refugee agency warns "The worst is yet to come."