Xi Jinping in Britain
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the President of China, Xi Jinping, are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. The president and his wife, Peng Liyuan, are guests of Queen Elizabeth during their state visit...more
Peng Liyuan, the wife of China's President Xi Jinping, smiles while meeting dignitaries as she attends Xi's official welcome ceremony in central London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
China's President Xi Jinping and Britain's Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
The President of China, Xi Jinping, is driven to Horse Guards Parade for a ceremonial welcome in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
China's President Xi Jinping rides a carriage with Britain's Queen Elizabeth past pro-Tibet and Falun Gong protesters on the Mall after his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Britain's Queen Elizabeth and the President of China, Xi Jinping, are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool
Supporters of China's President Xi Jinping perform opposite Big Ben in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
China's President Xi Jinping and Britain's Prince Philip review an honour guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
A supporter of China's President Xi Jinping waits on the Mall for him to pass during his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Neil Hall
Supporters of China's President Xi Jinping perform in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Pro-Tibet protesters hold flags and placards as they wait for China's President Xi Jinping to pass on the Mall during his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Chinese President Xi Jinping toasts with Queen Elizabeth at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
A general view of the ballroom at Buckingham Palace, London, during a state banquet, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Britain's opposition Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn meets with China's President Xi Jinping in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/Pool
China's President, Xi Jinping addresses MPs and peers in Parliament's Royal Gallery, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dan Kitwood/Pool
China's President Xi Jinping arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/pool
China's President Xi Jinping reviews an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Spectators wait for Britain's Queen Elizabeth and China's President Xi Jinping, to travel by carriage along The Mall after his ceremonial welcome on Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool
Britain's Queen Elizabeth greets China's President Xi Jinping during a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/pool
Britain's Prince Charles (L) speaks with China's President Xi Jinping at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/pool
