Xi Jinping in Britain
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron drinks beer with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pub in Princess Risborough, near Chequers, England, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
David Cameron and Xi Jinping are seen drinking beer inside The Plough At Cadsden pub in Cadsden, Britain October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Xi Jinping gets off a London bus at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/pool
Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan stand with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they attend a creative industry event at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
Peng Liyuan, the wife of Xi Jinping, stands with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/pool
Xi Jinping delivers a speech as Prince Andrew laughs at the China State Banquet at the Guildhall in London, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Peng Linyuan, wife of Xi Jinping, poses for a picture with students during a visit to Fortismere School in London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Xi Jinping looks back as he is welcomed by David Cameron to 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
A Pro-Tibet protester is escorted by a police officer as he holds up posters outside Downing Street ahead of Xi Jinping visit, in central London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Xi Jinping toasts with the Duchess of Cambridge at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Xi Jinping wears 3D glasses to view robotic equipment in the Hamlyn Centre for Medical Robotics during a visit to Imperial College in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/pool
Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan's shoes are seen as she meets Prince William and his wife Catherine at Lancaster House in London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Queen Elizabeth and the Xi Jinping are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool
Peng Liyuan, the wife of Xi Jinping, smiles while meeting dignitaries as she attends Xi's official welcome ceremony in central London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Supporters of Xi Jinping perform opposite Big Ben in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Xi Jinping and Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Xi Jinping is driven to Horse Guards Parade for a ceremonial welcome in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Queen Elizabeth and the Xi Jinping are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool
Pro-Tibet protesters hold flags and placards as they wait for Xi Jinping to pass on the Mall during his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Supporters of Xi Jinping perform in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
A general view of the ballroom at Buckingham Palace, London, during a state banquet, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Xi Jinping and Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Xi Jinping arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/pool
Queen Elizabeth greets Xi Jinping during a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/pool
Prince Charles speaks with Xi Jinping at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/pool
