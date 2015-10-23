Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Oct 23, 2015 | 1:35am BST

Xi Jinping in Britain

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron drinks beer with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pub in Princess Risborough, near Chequers, England, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron drinks beer with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pub in Princess Risborough, near Chequers, England, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
Britain's Prime Minister David Cameron drinks beer with Chinese President Xi Jinping at a pub in Princess Risborough, near Chequers, England, October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool
Close
1 / 25
David Cameron and Xi Jinping are seen drinking beer inside The Plough At Cadsden pub in Cadsden, Britain October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

David Cameron and Xi Jinping are seen drinking beer inside The Plough At Cadsden pub in Cadsden, Britain October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Reuters / Thursday, October 22, 2015
David Cameron and Xi Jinping are seen drinking beer inside The Plough At Cadsden pub in Cadsden, Britain October 22, 2015. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh
Close
2 / 25
Xi Jinping gets off a London bus at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/pool

Xi Jinping gets off a London bus at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Xi Jinping gets off a London bus at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/pool
Close
3 / 25
Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan stand with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they attend a creative industry event at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool

Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan stand with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they attend a creative industry event at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Xi Jinping and his wife Peng Liyuan stand with Prince William and Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge as they attend a creative industry event at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Heathcliff O'Malley/Pool
Close
4 / 25
Peng Liyuan, the wife of Xi Jinping, stands with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/pool

Peng Liyuan, the wife of Xi Jinping, stands with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Peng Liyuan, the wife of Xi Jinping, stands with Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, at Lancaster House in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Frank Augstein/pool
Close
5 / 25
Xi Jinping delivers a speech as Prince Andrew laughs at the China State Banquet at the Guildhall in London, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Xi Jinping delivers a speech as Prince Andrew laughs at the China State Banquet at the Guildhall in London, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Xi Jinping delivers a speech as Prince Andrew laughs at the China State Banquet at the Guildhall in London, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
6 / 25
Peng Linyuan, wife of Xi Jinping, poses for a picture with students during a visit to Fortismere School in London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Peng Linyuan, wife of Xi Jinping, poses for a picture with students during a visit to Fortismere School in London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Peng Linyuan, wife of Xi Jinping, poses for a picture with students during a visit to Fortismere School in London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Paul Hackett
Close
7 / 25
Xi Jinping looks back as he is welcomed by David Cameron to 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Xi Jinping looks back as he is welcomed by David Cameron to 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Xi Jinping looks back as he is welcomed by David Cameron to 10 Downing Street, in central London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
8 / 25
A Pro-Tibet protester is escorted by a police officer as he holds up posters outside Downing Street ahead of Xi Jinping visit, in central London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

A Pro-Tibet protester is escorted by a police officer as he holds up posters outside Downing Street ahead of Xi Jinping visit, in central London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
A Pro-Tibet protester is escorted by a police officer as he holds up posters outside Downing Street ahead of Xi Jinping visit, in central London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
9 / 25
Xi Jinping toasts with the Duchess of Cambridge at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Xi Jinping toasts with the Duchess of Cambridge at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Xi Jinping toasts with the Duchess of Cambridge at a state banquet at Buckingham Palace, London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
10 / 25
Xi Jinping wears 3D glasses to view robotic equipment in the Hamlyn Centre for Medical Robotics during a visit to Imperial College in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/pool

Xi Jinping wears 3D glasses to view robotic equipment in the Hamlyn Centre for Medical Robotics during a visit to Imperial College in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/pool

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Xi Jinping wears 3D glasses to view robotic equipment in the Hamlyn Centre for Medical Robotics during a visit to Imperial College in London, Britain October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Anthony Devlin/pool
Close
11 / 25
Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan's shoes are seen as she meets Prince William and his wife Catherine at Lancaster House in London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan's shoes are seen as she meets Prince William and his wife Catherine at Lancaster House in London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Wednesday, October 21, 2015
Xi Jinping's wife Peng Liyuan's shoes are seen as she meets Prince William and his wife Catherine at Lancaster House in London, Britain, October 21, 2015. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Close
12 / 25
Queen Elizabeth and the Xi Jinping are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool

Queen Elizabeth and the Xi Jinping are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Queen Elizabeth and the Xi Jinping are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool
Close
13 / 25
Peng Liyuan, the wife of Xi Jinping, smiles while meeting dignitaries as she attends Xi's official welcome ceremony in central London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Peng Liyuan, the wife of Xi Jinping, smiles while meeting dignitaries as she attends Xi's official welcome ceremony in central London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Peng Liyuan, the wife of Xi Jinping, smiles while meeting dignitaries as she attends Xi's official welcome ceremony in central London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Alastair Grant/Pool
Close
14 / 25
Supporters of Xi Jinping perform opposite Big Ben in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Supporters of Xi Jinping perform opposite Big Ben in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Supporters of Xi Jinping perform opposite Big Ben in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
15 / 25
Xi Jinping and Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Xi Jinping and Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Xi Jinping and Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Richard Pohle/Pool
Close
16 / 25
Xi Jinping is driven to Horse Guards Parade for a ceremonial welcome in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Xi Jinping is driven to Horse Guards Parade for a ceremonial welcome in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Xi Jinping is driven to Horse Guards Parade for a ceremonial welcome in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Close
17 / 25
Queen Elizabeth and the Xi Jinping are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool

Queen Elizabeth and the Xi Jinping are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Queen Elizabeth and the Xi Jinping are driven by carriage along The Mall to Buckingham Palace in London October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yui Mok/pool
Close
18 / 25
Pro-Tibet protesters hold flags and placards as they wait for Xi Jinping to pass on the Mall during his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Pro-Tibet protesters hold flags and placards as they wait for Xi Jinping to pass on the Mall during his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Pro-Tibet protesters hold flags and placards as they wait for Xi Jinping to pass on the Mall during his ceremonial welcome, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
19 / 25
Supporters of Xi Jinping perform in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Supporters of Xi Jinping perform in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Supporters of Xi Jinping perform in Parliament Square ahead of Xi's address to both Houses of Parliament, in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls
Close
20 / 25
A general view of the ballroom at Buckingham Palace, London, during a state banquet, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

A general view of the ballroom at Buckingham Palace, London, during a state banquet, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
A general view of the ballroom at Buckingham Palace, London, during a state banquet, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Dominic Lipinski/Pool
Close
21 / 25
Xi Jinping and Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Xi Jinping and Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Xi Jinping and Prince Philip review an honor guard during his official welcoming ceremony in London, Britain, October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett
Close
22 / 25
Xi Jinping arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/pool

Xi Jinping arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Xi Jinping arrives at Buckingham Palace in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Leon Neal/pool
Close
23 / 25
Queen Elizabeth greets Xi Jinping during a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/pool

Queen Elizabeth greets Xi Jinping during a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Queen Elizabeth greets Xi Jinping during a ceremonial welcome at Horse Guards Parade in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Chris Jackson/pool
Close
24 / 25
Prince Charles speaks with Xi Jinping at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/pool

Prince Charles speaks with Xi Jinping at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/pool

Reuters / Tuesday, October 20, 2015
Prince Charles speaks with Xi Jinping at the Mandarin Oriental hotel in London, Britain October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Justin Tallis/pool
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Migrants in the fog

Migrants in the fog

Next Slideshows

Migrants in the fog

Migrants in the fog

An autumn fog falls over the migrant path.

22 Oct 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

22 Oct 2015
Russia's campaign in Syria

Russia's campaign in Syria

Images from the Russian bombing campaign in Syria.

22 Oct 2015
Flashback: Benghazi attack

Flashback: Benghazi attack

Images from the attack that killed U.S. Ambassador Christopher Stevens and three other Americans.

22 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The 'weed nuns' of California

The 'weed nuns' of California

The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

Stripped down protest in Venezuela

A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Protest of one

Protest of one

From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.

China's mega statues

China's mega statues

The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures