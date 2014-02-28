Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri Feb 28, 2014 | 8:50pm GMT

Yanukovich reappears

<p>A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Friday, February 28, 2014

A local resident watches a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Close
1 / 10
<p>Local residents watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Local residents watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Friday, February 28, 2014

Local residents watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Close
2 / 10
<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Friday, February 28, 2014

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
3 / 10
<p>Local residents react as they watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin</p>

Local residents react as they watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Friday, February 28, 2014

Local residents react as they watch a TV broadcast of ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich's news conference, in Kiev, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Alex Kuzmin

Close
4 / 10
<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Friday, February 28, 2014

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
5 / 10
<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich leaves after a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich leaves after a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Friday, February 28, 2014

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich leaves after a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
6 / 10
<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich adjusts his glasses during a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich adjusts his glasses during a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Friday, February 28, 2014

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich adjusts his glasses during a news conference in the south Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
7 / 10
<p>Journalists raise their hands to ask ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich questions during a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Journalists raise their hands to ask ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich questions during a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Friday, February 28, 2014

Journalists raise their hands to ask ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich questions during a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
8 / 10
<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Friday, February 28, 2014

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich takes part in a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
9 / 10
<p>Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich arrives for a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov</p>

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich arrives for a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Friday, February 28, 2014

Ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovich arrives for a news conference in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don, February 28, 2014. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Close
10 / 10
View Again
View Next
Flooding in Bolivia

Flooding in Bolivia

Next Slideshows

Flooding in Bolivia

Flooding in Bolivia

Heavy rains trigger floods in the north of the Andean country.

28 Feb 2014
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

28 Feb 2014
Drug kingpin's secret tunnels

Drug kingpin's secret tunnels

Mexican cartel head Joaquin "Chapo" Guzman recently escaped arrest through this series of tunnels before his ultimate capture.

28 Feb 2014
Crimea divided

Crimea divided

Crimea, the only Ukrainian region with an ethnic Russian majority, is the last big bastion of opposition to the new leadership in Kiev.

28 Feb 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Landslide devastates Colombia

Landslide devastates Colombia

Flooding and mudslides in the Colombian city of Mocoa sent torrents of water and debris crashing onto houses, killing hundreds.

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Paraguay faces constitutional crisis

Violent protests erupt as Paraguay appears headed for a constitutional crisis after a group of senators voted behind closed doors for a bill that would allow President Horacio Cartes to run for re-election.

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled

Opposition protests begin and foreign pressure mounts over a court takeover of Congress that many view as a lurch into dictatorship.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Pictures of the month: March

Pictures of the month: March

Our top photos from the past month.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

The frontlines of Mosul

The frontlines of Mosul

Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia

Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast