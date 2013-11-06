Edition:
Yasser Arafat: A look back

<p>President Clinton, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat at the White House, September 13, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn</p>

Wednesday, November 06, 2013

<p>Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and former Israeli Foreign Miniter Shimon Peres in a file photo. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Palestinian President Yasser Arafat in his compound while besieged by the Israeli army in the West Bank city of Ramallah, September 26, 2002. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Former Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in Baghdad, October 22, 1988. REUTERS/Palestinan Authority/Handout</p>

<p>Yasser Arafat meeting with Mother Teresa in India, March 28, 1990. REUTERS/Nikhil Bhattacharya</p>

<p>Pope John Paul II talks with Palestinian President Yasser Arafat during a private audience at the Vatican, December 19, 1996. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Nelson Mandela and Yasser Arafat greet one another at Lusaka airport, February 27, 1990. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>President Yasser Arafat in Lebanon in a file photo. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Yasser Arafat and Abu Jihad (2nd L), a leader of Fatah, in southern Lebanon in a 1978 photo. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Palestinian President Yasser Arafat cries over death of his sister Yusra during a meeting with supporters in the West Bank City of Ramallah August 13, 2003. REUTERS/Osama Silwadi</p>

<p>Palestinian President Yasser Arafat releases a white dove during independence day celebrations in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah, November 16, 1996. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and French President Jacques Chirac chat as they stand on the beach over the planned site of a Gaza port, October 23, 1996. REUTERS/David Silverman</p>

<p>Palestine Liberation Organization chairman Yasser Arafat appears to be carrying an AK-47 assault rifle as he is briefly lifted up on shoulders by Palestinian police as he makes his entrance into the Gaza Strip at Rafah moments after entering the self-rule area July 1, 1994. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>Palestinian President Yasser Arafat delivers a speech in 1977. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat lays bricks during a ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Marena Tourist Complex, in Gaza City, November 18, 1997. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak jokingly pushes Palestinian President Yasser Arafat into the Laurel cabin on the grounds of Camp David as President Bill Clinton watches, July 11, 2000. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

<p>Palestinian President Yasser Arafat holds President Clinton's hand against his heart after finishing his speech to the membership of the Palestine National Council, December 14, 1998. REUTERS/Blake Sell</p>

<p>Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), President Bill Clinton (2nd L), King Hussein of Jordan (2nd R) and Palestinian President Yasser Arafat walk on the South Lawn of the White House, October 1, 1996. REUTERS/Win McNamee</p>

<p>President Bill Clinton (R), Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (L), Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (2nd, L) and Jordan's King Hussein all adjust their ties as PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat looks on, at the White House, September 28, 1995. REUTERS/Handout</p>

<p>Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) chairman Yasser Arafat salutes a Palestinian boy wearing a military uniform during a rally in the Nuseirat refugee camp, August 1, 1994. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>PLO chairman Yasser Arafat listens to journalists at the National Assembly in Paris, November 26, 1998. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer</p>

<p>PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat and his wife Souha wave to supporters as they depart Tunis for their new permanent home in Gaza July 11, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

<p>PLO chairman Yasser Arafat holds up the hand of a Palestinian child as he delivers a speech at the Al Azhar university in Gaza city November 16, 1994. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>An Egyptian helicopter carrying the body of Palestinian President Yasser Arafat is surrounded by a huge crowd after landing in the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 12, 2004. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>Palestinians carry the coffin of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 12, 2004. REUTERS/Loay Abu Haykel/Files</p>

<p>A member of the Palestinian security forces stands guard beside a banner depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a rally in Ramallah marking the third anniversary his death, November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Oleg Popov</p>

<p>A boy holds a poster of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 11, 2004. REUTERS/File</p>

<p>PLO chairman Yasser Arafat, standing through the roof of his limousine, waves to an admirer who rushes to greet him July 2 while Arafat toured the Jabalya refugee camp, the birthplace of the Palestinian uprising, or 'intifada'. Next to Arafat is Nabil Shaath, and armed security men surround him and react to the man rushing towards Arafat. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah</p>

<p>A Palestinian Fatah member adjusts his traditional head scarf, known as a "kaffiyeh", in the same way that late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat used to wear his at the Fatah office in Ain el- Hilweh camp in Sidon, southern Lebanon November 11, 2008. Arafat died on November 11, 2004. REUTERS/Ali Hashisho</p>

