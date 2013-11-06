Yasser Arafat: A look back
President Clinton, Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin and PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat at the White House, September 13, 1993. REUTERS/Gary Hershorn
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and former Israeli Foreign Miniter Shimon Peres in a file photo. REUTERS/File
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat in his compound while besieged by the Israeli army in the West Bank city of Ramallah, September 26, 2002. REUTERS/File
Former Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and Former Iraqi President Saddam Hussein in Baghdad, October 22, 1988. REUTERS/Palestinan Authority/Handout
Yasser Arafat meeting with Mother Teresa in India, March 28, 1990. REUTERS/Nikhil Bhattacharya
Pope John Paul II talks with Palestinian President Yasser Arafat during a private audience at the Vatican, December 19, 1996. REUTERS/File
Nelson Mandela and Yasser Arafat greet one another at Lusaka airport, February 27, 1990. REUTERS/File
President Yasser Arafat in Lebanon in a file photo. REUTERS/File
Yasser Arafat and Abu Jihad (2nd L), a leader of Fatah, in southern Lebanon in a 1978 photo. REUTERS/File
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat cries over death of his sister Yusra during a meeting with supporters in the West Bank City of Ramallah August 13, 2003. REUTERS/Osama Silwadi
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat releases a white dove during independence day celebrations in the southern Gaza Strip town of Rafah, November 16, 1996. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat and French President Jacques Chirac chat as they stand on the beach over the planned site of a Gaza port, October 23, 1996. REUTERS/David Silverman
Palestine Liberation Organization chairman Yasser Arafat appears to be carrying an AK-47 assault rifle as he is briefly lifted up on shoulders by Palestinian police as he makes his entrance into the Gaza Strip at Rafah moments after entering the...more
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat delivers a speech in 1977. REUTERS/File
Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat lays bricks during a ceremony to mark the start of construction of the Marena Tourist Complex, in Gaza City, November 18, 1997. REUTERS/File
Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Barak jokingly pushes Palestinian President Yasser Arafat into the Laurel cabin on the grounds of Camp David as President Bill Clinton watches, July 11, 2000. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Palestinian President Yasser Arafat holds President Clinton's hand against his heart after finishing his speech to the membership of the Palestine National Council, December 14, 1998. REUTERS/Blake Sell
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (L), President Bill Clinton (2nd L), King Hussein of Jordan (2nd R) and Palestinian President Yasser Arafat walk on the South Lawn of the White House, October 1, 1996. REUTERS/Win McNamee
President Bill Clinton (R), Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhak Rabin (L), Egyptian President Hosni Mubarak (2nd, L) and Jordan's King Hussein all adjust their ties as PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat looks on, at the White House, September 28, 1995....more
Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) chairman Yasser Arafat salutes a Palestinian boy wearing a military uniform during a rally in the Nuseirat refugee camp, August 1, 1994. REUTERS/File
PLO chairman Yasser Arafat listens to journalists at the National Assembly in Paris, November 26, 1998. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
PLO Chairman Yasser Arafat and his wife Souha wave to supporters as they depart Tunis for their new permanent home in Gaza July 11, 1994. REUTERS/Stringer
PLO chairman Yasser Arafat holds up the hand of a Palestinian child as he delivers a speech at the Al Azhar university in Gaza city November 16, 1994. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
An Egyptian helicopter carrying the body of Palestinian President Yasser Arafat is surrounded by a huge crowd after landing in the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 12, 2004. REUTERS/File
Palestinians carry the coffin of the late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 12, 2004. REUTERS/Loay Abu Haykel/Files
A member of the Palestinian security forces stands guard beside a banner depicting late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat during a rally in Ramallah marking the third anniversary his death, November 11, 2007. REUTERS/Oleg Popov
A boy holds a poster of Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat in the West Bank city of Ramallah, November 11, 2004. REUTERS/File
PLO chairman Yasser Arafat, standing through the roof of his limousine, waves to an admirer who rushes to greet him July 2 while Arafat toured the Jabalya refugee camp, the birthplace of the Palestinian uprising, or 'intifada'. Next to Arafat is...more
A Palestinian Fatah member adjusts his traditional head scarf, known as a "kaffiyeh", in the same way that late Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat used to wear his at the Fatah office in Ain el- Hilweh camp in Sidon, southern Lebanon November 11, 2008....more
