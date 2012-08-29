Edition:
Yawalapiti tribe’s ritual

Wednesday, August 29, 2012

A Yawalapiti man awaits his turn to wrestle as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. This year the Yawalapiti tribe honored two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the...more

A Yawalapiti man awaits his turn to wrestle as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. This year the Yawalapiti tribe honored two people - a Yawalapiti Indian who they consider a great leader, and Darcy Ribeiro, a well-known author, anthropologist and politician known for focusing on the relationship between native peoples and education in Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Yawalapiti men wrestle as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Yawalapiti men wrestle as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Yawalapiti men watch wrestling matches as part of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Yawalapiti men ride a motorcycle during a break in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Yawalapiti man (R) greets a man from another tribe who arrived to attend this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 19, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Yawalapiti men carry tree trunks that will represent distinguished people who have recently died during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Yawalapiti men decorate tree trunks that represent distinguished people who have recently died during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Yawalapiti men play bamboo flutes during celebration of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Yawalapiti men dance during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Yawalapiti man warms himself over a fire after bathing in the Tuatuari River during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 18, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Yawalapiti men use fire and straw to perform a ceremony between cousins during the celebration of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Yawalapiti men dance during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 16, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Yawalapiti men stand with their spears on the bank of the Tuatuari River as they prepare to fish to feed the guests of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Yawalapiti children play around a photographer during this year's Quarup, a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 17, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A view of the Yawalapiti village is seen before the start of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Yawalapiti man named Collor wears a camera during this year's Quarup, a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 14, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Yawalapiti man paints his face to prepare for this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

A Yawalapiti man fishes in the Tuatuari River to feed the guests of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 15, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Yawalapiti men fish to feed the guests of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honour in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 13, 2012. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

