Year of the Dragon

Monday, January 23, 2012

People rush to place joss sticks at the Guan Yin temple in Singapore, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Edgar Su

Monday, January 23, 2012

Divers perform a dragon dance during an event to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at the Shanghai aquarium, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

A performer dressed in traditional costume and wearing make-up drinks tea as he and others smoke cigarettes as they prepare to take part in Chinese new year celebrations at the 700-year-old Dongyue Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, January 23, 2012

A woman wipes her tears with her partner's scarf as they part at Beijing west railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, January 23, 2012

Local residents walks as fireworks are seen as part of Chinese new year celebrations in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

A girl lights incense sticks on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at a temple in Kuala Lumpur, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Bazuki Muhammad

Monday, January 23, 2012

Visitors throw coins at a fountain for good fortune wishes at the Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

A member of the Chinese community holds her child as she receives a red packet, a monetary gift given during holidays or special occasions, during celebrations at Lima's Chinatown, January 22, 2012 REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, January 23, 2012

People hold incense sticks as they pray during the first day of the Lunar New Year at Dharma Bhakti temple in Jakarta, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Supri

Monday, January 23, 2012

A visitor carries balloons outside Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

Members of the Chinese community participate in a lion dance during celebrations at Lima's Chinatown, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

Monday, January 23, 2012

People burn incense as they pray at the Longhua Buddhist Temple on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year in Shanghai, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

A boy looks on during the Lunar New Year celebrations in downtown Madrid, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Monday, January 23, 2012

A woman burns incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, January 23, 2012

Local residents prepare to ignite fireworks next to boxes and remnants of earlier ones lie scattered on the ground, as they celebrate Chinese new year in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/David Gray

Monday, January 23, 2012

A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

People burn incense to pray for good fortune on the first day of the Chinese Lunar New Year at Yonghegong Lama Temple in Beijing, January 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, January 23, 2012

Passengers arrive at Beijing railway station for their trains at night, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Monday, January 23, 2012

A visitor runs past red lantern decorations during a Spring Festival Temple Fair to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

Monday, January 23, 2012

People perform the traditional Chinese dragon dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Mexico City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Monday, January 23, 2012

People prepare to perform the traditional Chinese dragon dance during Lunar New Year celebrations in Chinatown in Mexico City, January 21, 2012. REUTERS/Tomas Bravo

Monday, January 23, 2012

A migrant worker sleeps as he waits for his train outside Shanghai's railway station, January 19, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

A man holds incense sticks as part of Chinese new year celebrations at the Old City God Temple in Yuyuan Garden in Shanghai, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Monday, January 23, 2012

A performer warms her ears with her hands as she takes part in the opening ceremony of a Spring Festival Temple Fair to celebrate the Chinese Lunar New Year at Longtan Park in Beijing, January 22, 2012. REUTERS/Soo Hoo Zheyang

