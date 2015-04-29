Edition:
Yemen airport bombed

An airport official stands by a Felix Airways plane, destroyed by an airstrike, at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 29, 2015. Jets from the Saudi-led alliance destroyed the runway of Yemen's Sanaa airport on Tuesday to prevent an Iranian plane from landing there, Saudi Arabia said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A crater caused by an airstrike is seen on the tarmac of the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 29, 2015. Airport officials said the strikes set a civilian aircraft operated by Yemeni Felix Airways ablaze. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Damaged facilities are seen at a Yemen air force base near the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa after they were hit by air strikes, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A Felix Airways plane is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
The wreckage of a Yemen air force fighter jet is seen after it was destroyed by an airstrike at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Airport officials stand by a Felix Airways plane, destroyed by an air strike at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A Yemen air force military transport aircraft is seen on the tarmac after it was destroyed by an airstrike at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A Felix Airways plane is seen after it was destroyed by an air strike at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
Red Cross workers look at a Felix Airways plane, which was destroyed by an airstrike, at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
A Felix Airways plane is seen after it was destroyed by an airstrike at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
An airport official walks past a Felix Airways plane, destroyed by an air strike at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
An army officer looks at a Felix Airways plane, destroyed by an air strike at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 29, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Reuters / Wednesday, April 29, 2015
