Yemen airport bombed

An airport official stands by a Felix Airways plane, destroyed by an airstrike, at the international airport of Yemen's capital Sanaa, April 29, 2015. Jets from the Saudi-led alliance destroyed the runway of Yemen's Sanaa airport on Tuesday to prevent an Iranian plane from landing there, Saudi Arabia said. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

