Pictures | Thu Dec 5, 2013 | 1:30pm GMT

Yemen ministry attacked

<p>Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 5, 2013. A car bomber and gunmen dressed in army uniforms attacked Yemen's Defense Ministry compound in the capital on Thursday morning, in one of the worst attacks in Yemen in 18 months. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Thursday, December 05, 2013

<p>A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Thursday, December 05, 2013

<p>A soldier mans a machine gun along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Thursday, December 05, 2013

<p>Soldiers gesture along a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Thursday, December 05, 2013

<p>Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Thursday, December 05, 2013

<p>A police car blocks a road leading to the Defence Ministry's compound as smoke rises after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Thursday, December 05, 2013

<p>Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Thursday, December 05, 2013

<p>Smoke raises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Thursday, December 05, 2013

<p>Security personnel gather as firefighting trucks (R) drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Thursday, December 05, 2013

<p>Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Thursday, December 05, 2013

<p>Firefighter trucks drive to the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack in Sanaa, December 5, 2013. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi</p>

Thursday, December 05, 2013

