Yemen ministry attacked
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 5, 2013. A car bomber and gunmen dressed in army uniforms attacked Yemen's Defense Ministry compound in the capital on Thursday morning, in one of the worst...more
Smoke rises from the Defence Ministry's compound after an attack, in Sanaa, Yemen, December 5, 2013. A car bomber and gunmen dressed in army uniforms attacked Yemen's Defense Ministry compound in the capital on Thursday morning, in one of the worst attacks in Yemen in 18 months. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
