Yemen uprising
An onlooker jumps over a sandbag barricade being removed by a bulldozer dismantling barricades erected by tribal fighters loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family during recent fighting with security forces, in Sanaa, Yemen December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribal fighter loyal to the al-Ahmar family waves Yemen's national flag as barricades set up by his comrades during recent fighting with security forces are dismantled in Sanaa December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tribal fighters loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family keep watch near the headquarters of Yemen Airways, torched during recent fighting with security forces, in Sanaa December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Members of a military committee, set up under a Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) peace deal signed in Saudi Arabia last month to oversee the dismantling of military and militant fortifications, walk on a street where barricades are being removed, in the Yemeni capital Sanaa December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tribal fighters loyal to the al-Ahmar family dismantle a barricade they have set up during recent fighting with security forces, in Sanaa December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribal fighter loyal to the powerful al-Ahmar family looks as barricades, set up by his comrades during recent fighting with security forces, are being dismantled in Sanaa December 28, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a rally to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 27, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Medics carry anti-government protesters to a makeshift clinic after they were injured during clashes with security forces in Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh adjusts his spectacles during a news conference in Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man gestures to anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Followers of tribal leader Sadiq al-Ahmar look through a hole in a building damaged during recent clashes with government forces in Sanaa December 20, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A poster of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh is seen at the window of a house in the Old Sanaa city December 14, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man walks past the Casablanca Hotel that has been bombed down by Shi'ite rebels during recent fighting with government forces in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada December 13, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
The shadows of boys are cast on a destroyed house in the northwestern Yemeni city of Saada December 13, 2011. The houses were bombed by government forces last year during fighting with Shi'ite rebels. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters holds his AK-47 rifle with a flower attached as he secures a street where protesters demonstrated to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 8, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters ride a motorcycle following a demonstration to demand the trial of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 1, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters shout slogans during a rally to demand the trial of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Medics treat an anti-government protester who was injured during a demonstration demanding the trial of Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa November 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A defected army soldier backing anti-government protesters holds a machine gun atop a military vehicle securing a road where protesters held a rally to demand the trial of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa November 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An anti-government protester holds up a defaced picture of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh during a demonstration to demand Saleh's ouster and trial in the southern city of Taiz November 19, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy looks through a tarpaulin separating women from men during a rally to demand the ouster and trial of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 18, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters flee as they came under fire during a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Women mourn for relatives killed in shelling by forces loyal to Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An injured anti-government protester is rushed to a hospital after a demonstration by protesters demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh came under fire in the southern city of Taiz November 10, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Children carry posters of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh during a rally to show their support in Sanaa November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A man, whose brother was killed in the recent clashes, reacts next to his grave in a cemetery during the Muslim festival of Eid al al-Adha in Sanaa, November 6, 2011. REUTERS/Louafi Larbi
A man, who was shot in a cross fire during clashes between forces loyal to Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh and followers of tribal leader Sadiq al-Ahmar, reacts while being treated by medics in Sanaa October 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Police use a water cannon to disperse anti-government protesters demanding the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-government protester displays a blood-stained hand after carrying a wounded fellow protester after clashes with security forces in Sanaa September 20, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Pro-opposition students shout slogans as they try to enforce a boycott of studies at Sanaa University campus as part of protests demanding Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh to step down in Sanaa September 18, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A defected army soldier stands guard on the roof of a building overlooking anti-government protesters as they rally to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa September 16, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl gestures during a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa September 8, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Soldiers are lifted up by anti-government protesters as they celebrate Yemeni President Ali Abdullah Saleh's departure to Saudi Arabia, in Sanaa June 5, 2011. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
People ride in a vehicle with their belongings as they flee fighting in the Yemeni capital Sanaa June 4, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters run after soldiers opened fire to disperse them as they began gathering for a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in the southern city of Taiz May 31, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A wounded anti-government protester lies on a bed at a hospital after clashes with police in the southern Yemeni city of Taiz May 30, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Smoke rises during clashes between police forces and armed tribesmen loyal to tribal leader Shiekh Sadiq al-Ahmar near his house in Sanaa May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
A tribesman takes position on a street near the house of tribal leader Shiekh Sadiq al-Ahmar during clashes with police in Sanaa May 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Anti-government protesters are carried by a bulldozer during a demonstration to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Damt town of the southern Dhalea province May 20, 2011. REUTERS/Stringer
An anti-government protester attends a rally to demand the ouster of Yemen's President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa May 9, 2011. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
