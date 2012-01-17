Edition:
Yemen's ancient architecture

Tuesday, January 17, 2012

A view of the historical Radda castle, overtaken by al Qaeda militants, southeast of Sanaa, Yemen January 15, 2012. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People chat in a cafe in the Old city of Sanaa January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A view of the Old City is seen from a window in Sanaa January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A man walks in Old Sanaa city January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

View of the old Sanaa city in Sanaa January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A boy looks through a window in the Old city of Sanaa January 13, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

View of the old Sanaa city in Sanaa January 14, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Veil-clad women along an alley in the Old Sanaa city January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy plays in the Old City in Sanaa January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

A view of Sayoun city in the south-eastern Yemeni province of Hadramout February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An aerial view of the historical city of Shibam in the south-eastern Yemeni province of Hadramout February 25, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A man stands in the historical city of Tarim in south-eastern Yemen February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A view of the historical city of Tarim in south-eastern Yemen February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People walk out of the Bab al-Yaman gate of the Old City of Sanaa January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Men sit near the walls of the Old City of Sanaa February 4, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Cars drive in the Old City in Sanaa January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

People walk out of the Bab al-Yaman gate of the Old City of Sanaa January 26, 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A view shows the "Aden Tanks" in the city of Aden in southern Yemen November 30, 2010. The tanks are ancient architectures used to collect water and prevent floods. REUTERS/Mohammed Dabbous

A man looks from his mud house in a street in the historical city of Shibam in southeastern Yemen March 19, 2009. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Boys play in a valley near the historical city of Shibam in southeastern Yemen March 18, 2009. Shibam, a UNESCO World Heritage site, is dubbed the "Manhattan of the desert" for its 16th-century tower houses. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People walk near the ancient city of Shibam,in the southeastern Yemeni province of Hadhramout, October 28, 2008. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A general view of the Old City of Sanaa in this May 7, 2007 file photo. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

Dar al-Hajar (Rock Palace), one of Yemen's most famous monuments, stands atop a rock hill in a valley 15km (9 mile) northwest of capital Sanaa, September 13, 2005. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A view of the al-Ameriya Madrasa, or religious school, that was built at the beginning of the 16th century in the the city of Radaa, 140 km (87 miles) southeast of Sanaa, September 1, 2007. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People chat after evening prayers at the al-Mihdar mosque in the historical city of Tarim in south-eastern Yemen February 23, 2010. Yemen is preparing to celebrate Tarim as the Arab Region?s Islamic Culture Capital for 2010. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

