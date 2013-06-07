Yemen's gun culture
A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. Tribal arbitration and...more
A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. Tribal arbitration and mediation provides an effective and widely-used means of conflict resolution in Yemen, which has an ingrained gun culture, and has the second highest rate of private gun ownership in 178 countries, according to a Small Arms Survey report published in 2007. As well as wearing curved daggers at their waist, it is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols. Picture taken February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (YEMEN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS SOCIETY)
Tribesmen hold daggers as they perform the traditional Baraa dance during a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. Yemen, which has an ingrained gun culture, has the second highest rate of private gun ownership in 178...more
Tribesmen hold daggers as they perform the traditional Baraa dance during a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. Yemen, which has an ingrained gun culture, has the second highest rate of private gun ownership in 178 countries, according to a Small Arms Survey report published in 2007. As well as wearing curved daggers at their waist, it is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tibesmen hold their firearms as they sit in a tent during a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. ...more
Tibesmen hold their firearms as they sit in a tent during a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Firearms are seen on display in a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Firearms are seen on display in a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribesman checks a firearm he was buying from a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribesman checks a firearm he was buying from a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An arms dealer displays a rifle in his shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An arms dealer displays a rifle in his shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police officer checks firearms and ammunition, recently seized by the police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police officer checks firearms and ammunition, recently seized by the police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Hand grenades, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Hand grenades, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An arms dealer, chewing the mild stimulant of qat, holds a pistol in his shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
An arms dealer, chewing the mild stimulant of qat, holds a pistol in his shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Arms dealers work in a shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Arms dealers work in a shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy carries his father's firearm as he walks home from a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy carries his father's firearm as he walks home from a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tribesmen, some carrying their firearms, chant a zamil, or folk song, are they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tribesmen, some carrying their firearms, chant a zamil, or folk song, are they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribesman carrying his firearm chants a zamil, or folk song, with others as they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribesman carrying his firearm chants a zamil, or folk song, with others as they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled...more
A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Tribesmen stand around firearms they put on the ground as part of a tribal arbitration to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. ...more
Tribesmen stand around firearms they put on the ground as part of a tribal arbitration to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Next Slideshows
Floods ravage central Europe
Flooding has forced thousands from their homes across central Europe, killing at least 12 people.
Erdogan returns to Turkey
Turkish Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan returns to Turkey, arriving at Istanbul's Ataturk airport greeted by his supporters.
Putin and his wife split
Russian President Vladimir Putin and his wife, Lyudmila, said on television that they have separated and their marriage is over.
Burning for Tibet
Since 2009, at least 117 Tibetans have committed acts of self-immolation in China in protest against Beijing's policies in Tibet and nearby regions with large...
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week
Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.
St. Patrick's Day
The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.
Scenes from SXSW
Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.