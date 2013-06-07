Edition:
Yemen's gun culture

<p>A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. Tribal arbitration and mediation provides an effective and widely-used means of conflict resolution in Yemen, which has an ingrained gun culture, and has the second highest rate of private gun ownership in 178 countries, according to a Small Arms Survey report published in 2007. As well as wearing curved daggers at their waist, it is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols. Picture taken February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (YEMEN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS SOCIETY)</p>

A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. Tribal arbitration and mediation provides an effective and widely-used means of conflict resolution in Yemen, which has an ingrained gun culture, and has the second highest rate of private gun ownership in 178 countries, according to a Small Arms Survey report published in 2007. As well as wearing curved daggers at their waist, it is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols. Picture taken February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah (YEMEN - Tags: CIVIL UNREST POLITICS SOCIETY)

<p>Tribesmen hold daggers as they perform the traditional Baraa dance during a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. Yemen, which has an ingrained gun culture, has the second highest rate of private gun ownership in 178 countries, according to a Small Arms Survey report published in 2007. As well as wearing curved daggers at their waist, it is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Tribesmen hold daggers as they perform the traditional Baraa dance during a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. Yemen, which has an ingrained gun culture, has the second highest rate of private gun ownership in 178 countries, according to a Small Arms Survey report published in 2007. As well as wearing curved daggers at their waist, it is not unusual for Yemeni men to carry AK-47 assault rifles, hunting rifles and pistols. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Tibesmen hold their firearms as they sit in a tent during a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Tibesmen hold their firearms as they sit in a tent during a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Firearms are seen on display in a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Firearms are seen on display in a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Firearms are seen on display in a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A tribesman checks a firearm he was buying from a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A tribesman checks a firearm he was buying from a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A tribesman checks a firearm he was buying from a shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An arms dealer displays a rifle in his shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

An arms dealer displays a rifle in his shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An arms dealer displays a rifle in his shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A police officer checks firearms and ammunition, recently seized by the police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A police officer checks firearms and ammunition, recently seized by the police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A police officer checks firearms and ammunition, recently seized by the police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A police officer checks handguns, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Hand grenades, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Hand grenades, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Hand grenades, recently seized by police on the streets of Yemen's capital Sanaa and roads leading to it, are seen stored at a security force base in Sanaa May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>An arms dealer, chewing the mild stimulant of qat, holds a pistol in his shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

An arms dealer, chewing the mild stimulant of qat, holds a pistol in his shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An arms dealer, chewing the mild stimulant of qat, holds a pistol in his shop at an arms market in Arhab, about 40 km (25 miles) north of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 28, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Arms dealers work in a shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Arms dealers work in a shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Arms dealers work in a shop at an arms market in Jihana, about 30 km (19 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa March 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A boy carries his father's firearm as he walks home from a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A boy carries his father's firearm as he walks home from a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A boy carries his father's firearm as he walks home from a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Tribesmen, some carrying their firearms, chant a zamil, or folk song, are they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Tribesmen, some carrying their firearms, chant a zamil, or folk song, are they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tribesmen, some carrying their firearms, chant a zamil, or folk song, are they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A tribesman carrying his firearm chants a zamil, or folk song, with others as they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A tribesman carrying his firearm chants a zamil, or folk song, with others as they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A tribesman carrying his firearm chants a zamil, or folk song, with others as they arrive to a wedding ceremony in Yemen's northwestern province of Amran May 2, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

A tribesman carries his firearm as he attends a tribal mediation to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

<p>Tribesmen stand around firearms they put on the ground as part of a tribal arbitration to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah</p>

Tribesmen stand around firearms they put on the ground as part of a tribal arbitration to resolve a deadly feud that has erupted between two local tribes in the Khawlan area, about 40 km (25 miles) east of the Yemeni capital Sanaa February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Pictures