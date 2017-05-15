Yemen's latest deadly cholera outbreak
A nurse attends to a boy infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
Women sit with relatives infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
People infected with cholera lie on beds at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground of a hospital room in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
A woman sits next to her son who is infected with cholera at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of Hodeidah. REUTERS/Abduljabbar Zeyad
An old man infected with cholera lies on the bed at a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen May 12, 2017. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Women help a young relative infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A woman lies next to her husband who is infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man sits next to a relative infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A cholera-infected girl lies on a bed at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A cholera-infected woman lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man sits as he waits for a cholera-infected relative at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A cholera-infected man reacts as he lies on a hospital bed in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man and his wife infected with cholera lie on a bed at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Men with cholera infected lie on beds at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A nurse tends to a man infected with cholera at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl infected with cholera sits on a chair at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl infected with cholera lies on the ground at a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Relatives sit next to a sick man waiting to be admitted to a hospital in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A girl pushes a wheel cart with water jerrycans past a pile of rubbish bags on a street during a strike by garbage collectors demanding delayed salaries in Sanaa. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
