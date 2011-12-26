" /> " />
Yemen's long march

Monday, December 26, 2011

A man gestures to anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. The demonstrators arrived in Sanaa on Saturday after a five-day demonstration called "The march of life" for a stretch of 250 kilometres (155.3 miles) to demand the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Anti-government protesters march on a highway near the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An anti-government protester shouts slogans as he stands atop a car during a march protest from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A tribesman backing anti-government protesters escorts protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

People sitting on the roof of a demolished house watch anti-government protesters as they march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Smoke rises as anti-government protesters clash with supporters of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh near Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Anti-government protesters shout slogans as they march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Women show messages written on their hands as she marches during a rally by protesters demanding the trial of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh in Sanaa December 23, 2011. The message reads "Welcome to revolutionaries in the march of life!". REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

Anti-government protesters walk past a burnt-up government building as they march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Shadows of army soldiers are cast on the ground as they stand in line to block the path of anti-government protesters marching to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Anti-government protesters march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Army soldiers backing anti-government protesters stand atop a car as they watch protesters marching to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 25, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Tribesmen backing anti-government protesters escort protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Anti-government protesters march during a demonstration from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Anti-government protesters are sprayed with water to cool off during a march prtest from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

A tribesman backing anti-government protesters chews qat as he escorts protesters outside the central Yemeni city of Dhamar, during a protest march from the southern city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa, December 23, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Anti-government protesters march to demand that Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh be tried, in Sanaa December 26, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

An anti-government protester watches as fellow protesters clash with supporters of Yemen's outgoing President Ali Abdullah Saleh near Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Anti-government protesters ride a truck during a protest march from the southern Yemeni city of Taiz to the capital Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah

Anti-government protesters gather to receive other protesters who marched from the southern city of Taiz, in Sanaa December 24, 2011. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi

