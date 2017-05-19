Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Fri May 19, 2017 | 11:55pm BST

Yoga with goats

Goats climb on students during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire. Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm is the latest small U.S. agricultural operation to cash in on the social media-driven trend, in which yoga enthusiasts practice moves like the cat pose and bridge pose while goats climb around and sometimes on them. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Goats climb on students during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire. Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm is the latest small U.S. agricultural operation to...more

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Goats climb on students during a yoga class with eight students and five goats at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire. Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm is the latest small U.S. agricultural operation to cash in on the social media-driven trend, in which yoga enthusiasts practice moves like the cat pose and bridge pose while goats climb around and sometimes on them. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 11
A goat licks Julia Lewis during a yoga class at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire. Eight people dressed in bright-colored athletic tops and soft pants sat on foam mats and stretched until five tiny Nigerian Dwarf goats, the size of small dogs, pranced into the studio and their goat yoga class began. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A goat licks Julia Lewis during a yoga class at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire. Eight people dressed in bright-colored athletic tops and soft pants sat on foam mats and stretched until five tiny Nigerian Dwarf goats, the size of small...more

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A goat licks Julia Lewis during a yoga class at Jenness Farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire. Eight people dressed in bright-colored athletic tops and soft pants sat on foam mats and stretched until five tiny Nigerian Dwarf goats, the size of small dogs, pranced into the studio and their goat yoga class began. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
2 / 11
Peter Corriveau feeds his goats at Jenness Farm. Corriveau, who owns the 5-acre (2 hectare) farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, about 60 miles (100 km) north of Boston, said he had toyed with the idea for several months before launching his first class in April. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Peter Corriveau feeds his goats at Jenness Farm. Corriveau, who owns the 5-acre (2 hectare) farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, about 60 miles (100 km) north of Boston, said he had toyed with the idea for several months before launching his first...more

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Peter Corriveau feeds his goats at Jenness Farm. Corriveau, who owns the 5-acre (2 hectare) farm in Nottingham, New Hampshire, about 60 miles (100 km) north of Boston, said he had toyed with the idea for several months before launching his first class in April. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
3 / 11
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. "This was really kind of a fluke," said Corriveau, who said that people who follow the farm on social media had been sending him videos of goat yoga for more than a year. "We did this dry run, posted some pictures and really hadn't thought that far ahead. And it's just exploded. The phone is ringing continuously for people wanting to sign up for classes." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. "This was really kind of a fluke," said Corriveau, who said that people who follow the farm on social media had been sending him videos of goat yoga for more than a year. "We did this dry run,...more

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. "This was really kind of a fluke," said Corriveau, who said that people who follow the farm on social media had been sending him videos of goat yoga for more than a year. "We did this dry run, posted some pictures and really hadn't thought that far ahead. And it's just exploded. The phone is ringing continuously for people wanting to sign up for classes." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 11
A goat climbs on instructor Janine Bibeau, from Peace, Love and Applesauce, during a yoga class. Instructor Janine Bibeau said the animals never fail to delight her students. "It brings a lighter and more joyful energy to a class," Bibeau said. "They make a nice energy in the room. It brings everyone together." REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A goat climbs on instructor Janine Bibeau, from Peace, Love and Applesauce, during a yoga class. Instructor Janine Bibeau said the animals never fail to delight her students. "It brings a lighter and more joyful energy to a class," Bibeau said. "They...more

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A goat climbs on instructor Janine Bibeau, from Peace, Love and Applesauce, during a yoga class. Instructor Janine Bibeau said the animals never fail to delight her students. "It brings a lighter and more joyful energy to a class," Bibeau said. "They make a nice energy in the room. It brings everyone together." REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
5 / 11
A goat lies with Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. Initially, its yoga teachers are conducting their classes in a side room off the store but Corriveau, 52, said he plans to renovate the upper floor of the milking barn into a dedicated studio space. That could allow it to double its class sizes to 16 people from the current cap of eight. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A goat lies with Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. Initially, its yoga teachers are conducting their classes in a side room off the store but Corriveau, 52, said he plans to renovate the upper floor of the milking barn into a dedicated studio space....more

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A goat lies with Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. Initially, its yoga teachers are conducting their classes in a side room off the store but Corriveau, 52, said he plans to renovate the upper floor of the milking barn into a dedicated studio space. That could allow it to double its class sizes to 16 people from the current cap of eight. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
6 / 11
Peter Corriveau feeds his goats at Jenness Farm. The farm is home to about 30 goats of different species and its main business is goat-milk soap, which it sells at wholesale and through a retail shop on the property, which is open for tours, said Corriveau, who bought the property in 2001. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Peter Corriveau feeds his goats at Jenness Farm. The farm is home to about 30 goats of different species and its main business is goat-milk soap, which it sells at wholesale and through a retail shop on the property, which is open for tours, said...more

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Peter Corriveau feeds his goats at Jenness Farm. The farm is home to about 30 goats of different species and its main business is goat-milk soap, which it sells at wholesale and through a retail shop on the property, which is open for tours, said Corriveau, who bought the property in 2001. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 11
Goats walk around students during a yoga class. The farm's website advertises yoga classes with goats for $22 per adult. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Goats walk around students during a yoga class. The farm's website advertises yoga classes with goats for $22 per adult. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Goats walk around students during a yoga class. The farm's website advertises yoga classes with goats for $22 per adult. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 11
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A goat climbs on Kylie Kennedy during a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 11
A goat lies next to Dawn Cobak at the conclusion of a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

A goat lies next to Dawn Cobak at the conclusion of a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
A goat lies next to Dawn Cobak at the conclusion of a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
10 / 11
Goats climb on students during a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Goats climb on students during a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, May 19, 2017
Goats climb on students during a yoga class. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

Next Slideshows

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

19 May 2017
Palestinians protest on Nakba anniversary

Palestinians protest on Nakba anniversary

Clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces break out during the commemoration of Israel's formation.

16 May 2017
Macron takes power in France

Macron takes power in France

Emmanuel Macron takes power as president of France, vowing to restore the country's status in Europe and the world.

15 May 2017
The art of the Venice Biennale

The art of the Venice Biennale

Highlights from the 57th Biennale International Art Exhibition in Venice, Italy.

13 May 2017

MORE IN PICTURES

Glastonbury Festival

Glastonbury Festival

Britain's largest outdoor music festival kicks off with headlining acts Radiohead, Ed Sheeran and Foo Fighters.

Closing in on Raqqa

Closing in on Raqqa

U.S.-backed Syrian militias close in on Islamic State's Syrian stronghold of Raqqa with the aim of encircling the city.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

MS-13 gang members behind bars

MS-13 gang members behind bars

Members of MS-13, one of two rival notorious criminal gangs in El Salvador, are held in prisons across the crime-ravaged Central American nation.

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Deadly protest at Venezuela airbase

Venezuelan troops fired what appeared to be rubber bullets at protesters attacking the perimeter of an airbase and a demonstrator was killed, bringing renewed scrutiny of the force used to control riots that have killed at least 76 people.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast