Wed Sep 23, 2015

Yogi Berra: 1925 - 2015

New York Yankees Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra watches players during a workout at the team's spring training camp at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, February 24, 2011 REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Thursday, February 24, 2011
Former New York Yankee Yogi Berra stands at home plate before the final regular season MLB American Leugue baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2008
New York Yankees Hall of Famers Yogi Berra and Whitey Ford (R) reacts to fan's cheers on a golf cart during Old-Timers Day ceremonies before the Yankees played the Tampa Bay Rays in their MLB American League game at Yankee Stadium in New York, June 23, 2013. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / Sunday, June 23, 2013
Former New York Yankees Hall of Fame catcher Yogi Berra (R) tips his hat as he is introduced before the Philadelphia Phillies and Yankees MLB spring training game at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, February 26, 2011 REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Saturday, February 26, 2011
Former New York Yankees catcher Yogi Berra, who won three MVPs and 10 World Series, throws out the ceremonial first pitch to Ramiro Pena before Game 3 of their MLB American League Divison Series baseball playoffs against the Minnesota Twins in New York October 9, 2010. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Sunday, October 10, 2010
Former New York Yankees' Yogi Berra waves to the crowd before the Yankees home opener spring training baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida, March 3, 2010. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Reuters / Wednesday, March 03, 2010
Former New York Yankee Yogi Berra waves to fans during the World Series victory parade through the Canyon of Heroes along Broadway in New York, November 6, 2009. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / Friday, November 06, 2009
Former New York Yankees Yogi Berra watches the team on the field during MLB Spring Training workouts at George M. Steinbrenner Field in Tampa, Florida February 24, 2009. REUTERS/Scott Audette

Reuters / Tuesday, February 24, 2009
Former New York Mets manager Yogi Berra waves as he passes home plate during ceremonies after the final regular season MLB National Leugue baseball game at Shea Stadium in New York, September 28, 2008. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

Reuters / Monday, September 29, 2008
New York Yankees Jorge Posada (20) embraces former Yankee Yogi Berra before the final regular season MLB American League baseball game at Yankee Stadium in New York, September 21, 2008. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Monday, September 22, 2008
