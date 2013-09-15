Edition:
United Kingdom
Pictures | Sun Sep 15, 2013 | 6:40pm BST

Yom Kippur

<p>Children ride their bicycles in an empty street in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 14, 2013. Traffic is not allowed during the 25-hour long period. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

Children ride their bicycles in an empty street in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 14, 2013. Traffic is not allowed during the 25-hour long period. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Children ride their bicycles in an empty street in Jerusalem during the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur, September 14, 2013. Traffic is not allowed during the 25-hour long period. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
1 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as they perform the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013, REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as they perform the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013, REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men pray as they perform the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013, REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
2 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, ahead of Yom Kippur, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
3 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children shake their clothes as they stand in front of a plastic pool containing goldfish during a Tashlich ritual in the southern city of Ashdod, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children shake their clothes as they stand in front of a plastic pool containing goldfish during a Tashlich ritual in the southern city of Ashdod, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish children shake their clothes as they stand in front of a plastic pool containing goldfish during a Tashlich ritual in the southern city of Ashdod, September 10, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
4 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys sit next to a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys sit next to a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys sit next to a plastic pool containing fish as they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
5 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands next to a man as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands next to a man as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy stands next to a man as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
6 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men take part in the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
7 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
8 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl wears a plastic bag over her head to avoid getting dirty as she performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl wears a plastic bag over her head to avoid getting dirty as she performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish girl wears a plastic bag over her head to avoid getting dirty as she performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
9 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy holds a chicken before it is slaughtered as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy holds a chicken before it is slaughtered as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy holds a chicken before it is slaughtered as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
10 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
11 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish family members look at a chicken before they perform the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish family members look at a chicken before they perform the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish family members look at a chicken before they perform the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
12 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Close
13 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man slaughters a chicken as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Friday. Kaparot is an ancient custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (JERUSALEM - Tags: RELIGION ANIMALS)</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man slaughters a chicken as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Friday. Kaparot is an ancient...more

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man slaughters a chicken as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Friday. Kaparot is an ancient custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (JERUSALEM - Tags: RELIGION ANIMALS)

Close
14 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys stand next to a plastic pool containing fish after they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys stand next to a plastic pool containing fish after they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men and boys stand next to a plastic pool containing fish after they perform the Tashlich ritual in Bnei Brak, near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
15 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men hold chickens as they stand in line to finish the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men hold chickens as they stand in line to finish the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men hold chickens as they stand in line to finish the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
16 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken as he performs the Kaparot ritual in Bnei Brak near Tel Aviv, September 11, 2013. REUTERS/Nir Elias

Close
17 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken before slaughtering it during the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken before slaughtering it during the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man holds a chicken before slaughtering it during the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
18 / 20
<p>An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun</p>

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Sunday, September 15, 2013

An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man performs the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 9, 2013. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Close
19 / 20
<p>Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are silhouetted as they pray during the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen</p>

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are silhouetted as they pray during the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Sunday, September 15, 2013

Ultra-Orthodox Jewish men are silhouetted as they pray during the Tashlich ritual near the shore of the Mediterranean Sea in the southern city of Ashdod September 12, 2013. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Fur for sale

Fur for sale

Next Slideshows

Fur for sale

Fur for sale

Chongfu township is known as the biggest fur designing, researching, producing and exporting center in China. The township is the home of 1,469 fur companies.

13 Sep 2013
Top SWAT team

Top SWAT team

SWAT teams from all over the country compete in a two-day, seven course competition to see which team will be the best.

13 Sep 2013
Dancing with horses

Dancing with horses

Cavalia's "Odysseo" reveals its Boston-area performance, featuring 63 horses and 47 human artists.

12 Sep 2013
Prince William leaves military

Prince William leaves military

The Prince is to step down from the military and will focus on his charity and royal duties for the immediate future.

12 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru

Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Best of Sao Paulo Fashion Week

Backstage and collection highlights from Brazil.

St. Patrick's Day

St. Patrick's Day

The world turns Irish for a day to celebrate St. Patrick's Day.

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul

Iraqi forces battling Islamic State edged into the Old City, trying to seal off a main road to prevent militants from sending suicide bombers to attack their positions.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Scenes from SXSW

Scenes from SXSW

Behind the scenes in Austin at the South by Southwest Festival.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Newer Slideshows Older Slideshows

Trending Collections

Pictures