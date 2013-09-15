An ultra-Orthodox Jewish man slaughters a chicken as part of the Kaparot ritual in Jerusalem's Mea Shearim neighbourhood, September 12, 2013, ahead of Yom Kippur, the Jewish Day of Atonement, which starts at sundown on Friday. Kaparot is an ancient custom connected to Yom Kippur, where white chickens are slaughtered as a symbolic gesture of atonement. REUTERS/Ammar Awad (JERUSALEM - Tags: RELIGION ANIMALS)