Young Chavez
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) and his brother Adan are pictured during their childhood in their hometown Sabaneta, in the state of Barinas, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (C) is pictured with his friends during his school years in his hometown Sabaneta, in the state of Barinas in this undated handout provided by Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his school years in his hometown of Barinas, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (2nd L) is pictured in Julian Pino primary school in his hometown Sabaneta, in the state of Barinas in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his first year at Military Academy in Caracas in this undated handout provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (standing, 2nd L) is pictured during his Military Academy years, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his Military Academy years with his parents Elena and Hugo, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (L) is pictured at a party during his time at Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured at a party during his time at Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez (R) is pictured at the Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured as second lieutenant at the Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured with the army baseball team during his Military Academy years, in this 1972 handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured as a lieutenant at the Military Academy in Caracas in this undated photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured at his cell during his period at Yare prison (1992-94), in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
Venezuela's President Hugo Chavez is pictured during his army years, in this undated handout photo provided by Venezuela's Ministry of Information and Communication. REUTERS/Ministry of Information and Communication/Handout
