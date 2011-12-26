Edition:
Young Kim Jong-il

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il (C, 2nd row) in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il (C, 2nd row) in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il (2nd row, 2nd L) in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il (2nd row, 2nd L) in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Kim Jong-il in an undated photo. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

The late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (4th R, 2nd row) poses with soldiers in this picture released by KCNA December 26, 2011. Kim Jong-il, who ruled isolated and impoverished North Korea from 1994, died on December 17, 2011, according to the state's media. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

The late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (4th R, 2nd row) poses with soldiers in this picture released by KCNA December 26, 2011. Kim Jong-il, who ruled isolated and impoverished North Korea from 1994, died on December 17, 2011, according to the state's media. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C), his father and founder of North Korea Kim Il-sung (R) and his mother Kim Jung-sook are seen in a propaganda image released by the North's official KCNA news agency December 25, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Monday, December 26, 2011

Late North Korean leader Kim Jong-il (C), his father and founder of North Korea Kim Il-sung (R) and his mother Kim Jung-sook are seen in a propaganda image released by the North's official KCNA news agency December 25, 2011. REUTERS/KCNA

Young Kim Jong-il

