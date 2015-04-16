Young migrants find refuge

A sketch on a paper is seen in a room where adolescent migrants from Egypt sleep, at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The number of migrants reaching Italy by sea this year is set to top last year's record of 170,000, the...more

A sketch on a paper is seen in a room where adolescent migrants from Egypt sleep, at an immigration center in Caltagirone, Sicily March 18, 2015. The number of migrants reaching Italy by sea this year is set to top last year's record of 170,000, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said. In the past week alone 10,000 have arrived. Another 400 people drowned before making it to Italy's shores, survivors said. The number of minors traveling alone in this mass migration has soared -- underage arrivals to Italy tripled in 2014 from the previous year. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

