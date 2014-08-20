Young Olympians
Japan's Minami Kubono competes in the women's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
China's Huang Ali and Russia's Marta Martyanova compete during the Women's Individual Foil at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Competitors dive into the water at the start of the men's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Britain's Ben Dijkstra wins the men's triathlon race ahead of New Zealand's Daniel Hoy during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Hungary's Liliana Szilagyi celebrates winning the Women's 200m Butterfly final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Japan's Sae Miyakawa competes during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A gymnast competes on the floor during the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Athletes join swords at the start before the mixed continental team march at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Bangladesh's Jahura Akter Reshma competes during the women's 48kg weightlifting final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Sweden's Patricia Striner fights Mexico's Yemaima Carrillo Osorio Mitzi during their women's -49kg round of 16 taekwondo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Gymnasts practice before the artistic gymnastics men's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Athletes compete in a women's 200m freestyle heat at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Athletes prepare during a training session at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Athletes wait to compete before the mixed continental team march at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Competitors cycle past during the men's triathlon at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
China's Shen Duo celebrates after winning the mixed 4x100m Freestyle Relay final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A gymnast competes during the artistic gymnastics women's all-around final match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 20, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Lebanon's Eric Melki fights against Gabon's Davy Endamne Dzime during their men's -55kg round of 16 taekwondo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Passengers sit in the carriage of a subway train with floors decorated to resemble a basketball court to celebrate the ongoing 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
South Africa's Unelle Snyman (in white) fights against Croatia's Brigita Matic (in blue) during their women's -78 kg semifinal judo match at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A volunteer looks out from a gate of Xuanwu lake during the women's triathlon in the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Athletes compete in the women's 800m Freestyle final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Athletes react after finishing the men's triathlon during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Athletes compete in the Men's 200m Freestyle final at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Jiangsu province August 18, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Russia's Ivan Ilin and South Korea's Kim Dong-ju compete during the final of men's sabre individual at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Soldiers remove water from the pitch in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Participants take pictures with International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach after he delivered a speech in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly...more
Performers dance in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A paramilitary police officer raises the Chinese national flag out in a flag-raising ceremony during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A participant introduces Britain during the parade at the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Performers dance in the rain during the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games in Nanjing, Jiangsu province August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Performers dance in the rain during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
A torch bearer runs with the Youth Olympic torch during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
The Olympic cauldron burns during the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games opening ceremony, in Nanjing, Jiangsu province, August 16, 2014. REUTERS/Aly Song
Students of Shaolin Tagou Martial Arts School are suspended in mid-air as they practice in a dress rehearsal for a stunt performance which is part of the opening ceremony of the 2014 Nanjing Youth Olympic Games, at a stadium in Nanjing, Jiangsu...more
