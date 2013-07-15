Young Prince William
Princess Diana nurses Prince Harry on her lap as Prince William (C) plays in the sand on a private beach on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, April 11, 1990. At right is the Princess's mother Frances Shand-Kydd with one of her...more
Princess Diana nurses Prince Harry on her lap as Prince William (C) plays in the sand on a private beach on Necker Island in the British Virgin Islands, April 11, 1990. At right is the Princess's mother Frances Shand-Kydd with one of her grandchildren. REUTERS/Rob Taggart
Prince William makes a royal salute as he watches the scene of Trooping the Colour from the balcony of Buckingham Palace with his brother Harry and mother Princess Diana, June 15, 1985. REUTERS/Roy Letkey
Princess Diana carrying her son Prince William, and Prince Charles carrying Prince Harry, leave the grounds of Buckingham Palace after the Duke and Duchess of York were married, July 23, 1986. REUTERS/Stringer
Princess Diana plays in the surf with Prince William during a beach outing on the Caribbean island of St Kitts, January 4, 1993. REUTERS/File
Princess Diana puts on shoes for little Prince Harry as her other son Prince William squints from the bright sun during their vacation with the Spanish royal family at Marivent Palace in Palma De Mallorca, August 9, 1988. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta
Princess Diana holds Prince Harry as he waves to the crowd from the balcony at Buckingham Palace during celebrations for the Queen's official birthday, June 14, 1986. In the foreground is Prince William . REUTERS/File
Prince William following an Easter Sunday Service in London, April 1992. REUTERS/File
Princess Diana holds Prince Harry as Prince William looks out over the balcony of Buckingham Palace, June 11, 1988. REUTERS/Stringer
Diana, Princess of Wales, with son Prince William, applaud the prize-giving ceremony for the Ladies Singles final at Wimbledon, July 2, 1994. REUTERS/File
Princess Diana arrives at a memorial service with her sons William and Harry during a ceremony in London, October 1990. REUTERS/Chris Helgren
The Princess and Prince of Wales, along with their sons William and Harry leave St Margaret's Church after a memorial service for Earl Spencer, May 19, 1992. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Princess Diana holds Prince William, age 6, and Prince Harry, age 3, as they pose during the mornings's picture session, in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, August 9, 1987. REUTERS/Hugh Peralta
The Prince and Princess of Wales, and Prince Harry smile to photographers with Prince William, second in line to the throne, on his first day of term at Eton College, September 6, 1995. REUTERS/File
(From L to R) The Prince of Wales, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry during a ceremony in Hyde Park, May 7, 1995. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
(From L to R) The Prince of Wales, Prince William, Princess Diana and Prince Harry during a ceremony in Hyde Park, May 7, 1995. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez
Princess Diana relaxes on a beach with her sons William and Harry during a vaccation in Saint Tropez, southern France, July 14, 1997. REUTERS/File
Princess Diana tries to get her son, Prince Harry, to smile for the cameras while his brother Prince William squints from the bright sun at Marivent Palace in Palma De Mallorca, August 9, 1988. Looking on are King Juan Carlos and Prince Charles....more
