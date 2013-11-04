Edition:
Mon Nov 4, 2013

YouTube Music Awards

Singer Lady Gaga attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Singer Lady Gaga attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

Singer Lady Gaga attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Rap artist Macklemore poses for a portrait backstage at the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Rap artist Macklemore poses for a portrait backstage at the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

Rap artist Macklemore poses for a portrait backstage at the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor and musician Jason Schwartzman poses for a portrait after hosting the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor and musician Jason Schwartzman poses for a portrait after hosting the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

Actor and musician Jason Schwartzman poses for a portrait after hosting the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Vanessa Hudgens is interviewed on the red carpet as she attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Vanessa Hudgens is interviewed on the red carpet as she attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

Actress Vanessa Hudgens is interviewed on the red carpet as she attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor Michael Cera leaves the YouTube Music Awards by bicycle in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actor Michael Cera leaves the YouTube Music Awards by bicycle in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

Actor Michael Cera leaves the YouTube Music Awards by bicycle in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Singer M.I.A. attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Singer M.I.A. attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

Singer M.I.A. attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

James Murphy of LCD Soundsystem attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Greta Gerwig attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Greta Gerwig attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

Actress Greta Gerwig attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Singer Lady Gaga attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Singer Lady Gaga attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

Singer Lady Gaga attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Vanessa Hudgens attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Actress Vanessa Hudgens attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

Actress Vanessa Hudgens attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Rapper T-Pain attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Rapper T-Pain attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

Rapper T-Pain attends the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tiffany of the musical group Girls' Generation speaks to media after accepting the Video of the Year award at the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Tiffany of the musical group Girls' Generation speaks to media after accepting the Video of the Year award at the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

Tiffany of the musical group Girls' Generation speaks to media after accepting the Video of the Year award at the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(L-R) Dinah Jane Hansen, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Hamilton and Allyson Brooke Hernandez of Fifth Harmony attend the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(L-R) Dinah Jane Hansen, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Hamilton and Allyson Brooke Hernandez of Fifth Harmony attend the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

(L-R) Dinah Jane Hansen, Camila Cabello, Lauren Jauregui, Normani Hamilton and Allyson Brooke Hernandez of Fifth Harmony attend the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dan Konopka, Andy Ross, Tim Nordwind and Damian Kulash of OK GO attend the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Dan Konopka, Andy Ross, Tim Nordwind and Damian Kulash of OK GO attend the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

Dan Konopka, Andy Ross, Tim Nordwind and Damian Kulash of OK GO attend the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Comedian and musician Reggie Watts and actor and musician Jason Schwartzman speak to media after hosting the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Comedian and musician Reggie Watts and actor and musician Jason Schwartzman speak to media after hosting the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Monday, November 04, 2013

Comedian and musician Reggie Watts and actor and musician Jason Schwartzman speak to media after hosting the YouTube Music Awards in New York November 3, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Pictures