Pictures | Mon Dec 14, 2015 | 3:55pm GMT

Z100 Jingle Ball

Selena Gomez performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
The Weeknd performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 12, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Joe Jonas, lead singer of the band DNCE, performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Selena Gomez performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Singer Hailee Steinfeld performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Singer Demi Lovato performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Singer Tove Lo performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Fetty Wap performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Singer Charlie Puth performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Announcers Michael J. Fox (L) and Ryan Seacrest speak during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Lead singer of band 5 Seconds of Summer Luke Hemmings performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Singer Nick Jonas performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Musical duo R. City perform during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Joe Jonas, lead singer of band DNCE, performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Singer Tove Lo performs during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
Fifth Harmony perform during the Z100 Jingle Ball at Madison Square Garden in the Manhattan borough of New York December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Reuters / Saturday, December 12, 2015
