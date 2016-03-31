Edition:
Zaha Hadid: 1950-2016

Internationally renowned Iraqi-British architect Zaha Hadid, seen here inside the Maxxi museum in Rome, has died aged 65, her company said on Thursday. "It is with great sadness that Zaha Hadid Architects have confirmed that Dame Zaha Hadid died suddenly in Miami in the early hours of this morning," the company said in a statement. "She had contracted bronchitis earlier this week and suffered a sudden heart attack while being treated in hospital." REUTERS/Max Rossi

The Heydar Aliyev Centre in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

Dongdaemun Design Plaza in Seoul, South Korea. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Galaxy Soho building in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Phaeno Science Center in Wolfsburg, Germany, seen in front of the smokestacks of the Volkswagen powerplant. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Bridge Pavilion on Ebro river in Zaragoza, Spain. REUTERS/Luis Correas

Zaha Hadid arrives at a ground-breaking ceremony for her residential tower in Miami, December 5, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Innerarity

The London 2012 Olympic Games Aquatics Centre at the Olympic Park in Stratford, east London. REUTERS/Toby Melville

CMA-CGM Shipping Company headquarters in Marseille, France. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Britain's Chancellor of the Exchequer Gordon Brown speaks with Zaha Hadid at her project Maggie's Cancer Caring Centre at the Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy, Scotland November 3, 2006. REUTERS/David Moir

Maxxi museum of contemporary art and architecture in Rome, Italy. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Maxxi museum of contemporary art and architecture in Rome, Italy.. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Maxxi museum of contemporary art and architecture in Rome, Italy.. REUTERS/Max Rossi

Zaha Hadid poses for photographs with her Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire (DBE) medal at Buckingham Palace, in London November 7, 2012. REUTERS/John Stillwell/Pool

Galaxy Soho building in Beijing, China. REUTERS/Jason Lee

A pavilion created for Chanel's "Mobile Art" exhibition, in Hong Kong's Central district. REUTERS/Victor Fraile

A sculpture by Zaha Hadid titled "Kloris" at the Royal Academy of Arts in central London, June 5, 2013. REUTERS/Andrew Winning

3D printed shoes by Zaha Hadid are seen at Milan Design Week, April 16, 2015. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan. REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov

