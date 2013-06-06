Zeppelin flashback
Lez Zeppelin's lead singer Shannon Conley puckers her lips as she prepares to go on stage during a live show of Led Zeppelin music at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. The band, formed by guitarist Steph Paynes, performs...more
A bodyguard (L) and publicist (2nd L) escort members of Lez Zeppelin including its founder, Steph Paynes (3rd L), before their live show at a Harley Davidson dealer in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, April 20, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
A ticket to a Lez Zeppelin show at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes prepares for a performance in the "Green Room" at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley warms up her vocal chords in a back room before a performance at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
The all female band Lez Zeppelin including lead singer Shannon Conley and lead guitarist and founder Steph Paynes (R) perform at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley is pictured on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley performs alongside bass player Megan x Thomas (L), drummer Leesa Harrington-Squyres and band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing more
Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley (L) and band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes are pictured during a live show at the State Theater in Falls Church, Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes (C) performs with members of her all-female band, bass player Megan x Thomas, drummer Leesa Harriington-Squyres and lead singer Shannon Conley at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. ...more
The set list played by Lez Zeppelin is pictured on stage along with a bow used by lead guitarist Steph Paynes to play a guitar, during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley (L) and lead guitarist Steph Paynes are pictured on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley (L) and lead guitarist Steph Paynes perform during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Lez Zeppelin band founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes performs with a double-neck guitar during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lez Zeppelin lead guitarist and band founder Steph Paynes performs a solo with her bow, in the same style as Led Zeppelin guitarist Jimmy Page, during a show by the all-female band in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, April 20, 2013. . REUTERS/Jason Reed more
Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley performs on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes plays her guitar with a bow in the same style as Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page, during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lez Zeppelin singer Shannon Conley performs on stage during a show at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
Lez Zeppelin fans shake their heads with the music during a performance by the band at the State Theater in Falls Church in Virginia, April 27, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley (L) performs alongside band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley interacts with the audience at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Lez Zeppelin lead singer Shannon Conley performs during the song "Whole Lotta Love" with band founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes (R ) at the Reverb in Reading, Pennsylvania, April 6, 2013. REUTERS/Larry Downing
Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes sips from a glass of Irish whiskey on stage during a live show at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
The all-female band Lez Zeppelin pose for a picture on stage before their live show at the State Theater in Falls Church in Virginia, April 27, 2013. Pictured are (L-R) band founder/lead guitarist Steph Paynes, lead singer Shannon Conley, drummer...more
Lez Zeppelin founder and lead guitarist Steph Paynes (R) performs on stage with lead singer Shannon Conley at 'Havana' in New Hope, Pennsylvania, April 5, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Reed
