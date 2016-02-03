Edition:
Zika explained

The Zika virus is found in tropical locales with large mosquito populations. Outbreaks of Zika virus disease have been recorded in Africa, the Americas, Southern Asia and the Western Pacific. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in rhesus monkeys and was first identified in people in 1952 in Uganda and Tanzania, according to the World Health Organization. Caption: Hilda Venancio bathes her son Matheus, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil, January 27, 2016.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

January 27, 2016
The Zika virus is found in tropical locales with large mosquito populations. Outbreaks of Zika virus disease have been recorded in Africa, the Americas, Southern Asia and the Western Pacific. The virus was first identified in Uganda in 1947 in rhesus monkeys and was first identified in people in 1952 in Uganda and Tanzania, according to the World Health Organization. Caption: Hilda Venancio bathes her son Matheus, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil, January 27, 2016.REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The virus is transmitted to people through the bite of infected female Aedes mosquitoes, the same type of mosquito that spreads dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Aedes mosquitoes are found in all countries in the Americas except Canada and continental Chile, and the virus will likely reach all countries and territories of the region where Aedes mosquitoes are found. Caption: An aedes aegypti mosquito is seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

February 02, 2016
The virus is transmitted to people through the bite of infected female Aedes mosquitoes, the same type of mosquito that spreads dengue, chikungunya and yellow fever. The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said Aedes mosquitoes are found in all countries in the Americas except Canada and continental Chile, and the virus will likely reach all countries and territories of the region where Aedes mosquitoes are found. Caption: An aedes aegypti mosquito is seen inside Oxitec laboratory in Campinas, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker
Efforts to control the spread of the virus focus on eliminating mosquito breeding sites and taking precautions against mosquito bites such as using insect repellent and mosquito nets. U.S. health officials have advised pregnant women to avoid travel to Latin American and Caribbean countries where they may be exposed to Zika. Caption: A health worker carries out fumigation as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the cemetery of Carabayllo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

February 01, 2016
Efforts to control the spread of the virus focus on eliminating mosquito breeding sites and taking precautions against mosquito bites such as using insect repellent and mosquito nets. U.S. health officials have advised pregnant women to avoid travel to Latin American and Caribbean countries where they may be exposed to Zika. Caption: A health worker carries out fumigation as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the cemetery of Carabayllo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
The PAHO said there is no evidence that Zika can cause death, but some cases have been reported with more serious complications in patients with pre-existing medical conditions. Caption: A health agent conducts an inspection for the Aedes aegypti mosquito inside a house at Vila Canoas slum, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Zika virus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

February 02, 2016
The PAHO said there is no evidence that Zika can cause death, but some cases have been reported with more serious complications in patients with pre-existing medical conditions. Caption: A health agent conducts an inspection for the Aedes aegypti mosquito inside a house at Vila Canoas slum, as part of efforts to prevent the spread of the Zika virus, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Health officials said Zika cases have been reported in more than 30 countries ranging from the Americas to Ireland to Australia in the current outbreak. Brazil has been the nation most affected. Caption: A health worker empties a makeshift flower vase while searching for mosquito larvae as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the cemetery of Carabayllo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo

February 01, 2016
Health officials said Zika cases have been reported in more than 30 countries ranging from the Americas to Ireland to Australia in the current outbreak. Brazil has been the nation most affected. Caption: A health worker empties a makeshift flower vase while searching for mosquito larvae as part of preventive measures against the Zika virus and other mosquito-borne diseases at the cemetery of Carabayllo on the outskirts of Lima, Peru February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Mariana Bazo
There is no treatment or vaccine available for Zika infection. Companies and scientists are racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine for Zika, but one is not expected to be ready for months or years. Caption: An Aedes Aegypti mosquito seen on a human hand in a lab of the International Training and Medical Research Training Center (CIDEIM) in Cali, Colombia February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga

February 03, 2016
There is no treatment or vaccine available for Zika infection. Companies and scientists are racing to develop a safe and effective vaccine for Zika, but one is not expected to be ready for months or years. Caption: An Aedes Aegypti mosquito seen on a human hand in a lab of the International Training and Medical Research Training Center (CIDEIM) in Cali, Colombia February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Jaime Saldarriaga
Other nations and territories where Zika cases have been reported include Barbados, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin, Suriname, Venezuela and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the PAHO. Caption: A volunteer participates in a health brigade at San Diego village in La Libertad, El Salvador February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

February 02, 2016
Other nations and territories where Zika cases have been reported include Barbados, Bolivia, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curacao, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Martinique, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Puerto Rico, Saint Martin, Suriname, Venezuela and the U.S. Virgin Islands, according to the PAHO. Caption: A volunteer participates in a health brigade at San Diego village in La Libertad, El Salvador February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
The WHO says because no big Zika outbreaks were recorded before 2007, little is known about complications caused by infection. Caption: Members of a fumigation brigade fill the tanks of their equipment with insecticide in Havana February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa

February 02, 2016
The WHO says because no big Zika outbreaks were recorded before 2007, little is known about complications caused by infection. Caption: Members of a fumigation brigade fill the tanks of their equipment with insecticide in Havana February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Enrique de la Osa
Long-term health consequences of Zika infection remain unclear. Other uncertainties surround the incubation period of the virus and how Zika interacts with other viruses that are transmitted by mosquitoes such as dengue. Caption: A municipal worker puts a chemical compound to kill mosquito larvae into a sewer, while he carries out fumigation activities to help control the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in Caracas, Venezuela January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello

January 28, 2016
Long-term health consequences of Zika infection remain unclear. Other uncertainties surround the incubation period of the virus and how Zika interacts with other viruses that are transmitted by mosquitoes such as dengue. Caption: A municipal worker puts a chemical compound to kill mosquito larvae into a sewer, while he carries out fumigation activities to help control the spread of the mosquito-borne Zika virus in Caracas, Venezuela January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Marco Bello
The WHO has said the virus could infect 4 million people in the Americas and has launched a global response unit to fight the mosquito-borne virus. Caption: A worker of the Ministry of Public Health and Population fumigates against mosquito breeding, as well as to protect against Zika, during a regular fumigation campaign carried out together with the Knowledge and Freedom Foundation organisation in Martissant, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

February 03, 2016
The WHO has said the virus could infect 4 million people in the Americas and has launched a global response unit to fight the mosquito-borne virus. Caption: A worker of the Ministry of Public Health and Population fumigates against mosquito breeding, as well as to protect against Zika, during a regular fumigation campaign carried out together with the Knowledge and Freedom Foundation organisation in Martissant, Port-au-Prince, Haiti, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
During an outbreak of Zika from 2013-2014 in French Polynesia, national health authorities reported an unusual increase in Guillain-Barre syndrome. Health authorities in Brazil have also reported an increase in Guillain-Barre syndrome. Caption: A Guillain-Barre syndrome patient recovers in the neurology ward at the Rosales National Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

January 27, 2016
During an outbreak of Zika from 2013-2014 in French Polynesia, national health authorities reported an unusual increase in Guillain-Barre syndrome. Health authorities in Brazil have also reported an increase in Guillain-Barre syndrome. Caption: A Guillain-Barre syndrome patient recovers in the neurology ward at the Rosales National Hospital in San Salvador, El Salvador January 27, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
Marielos Sosa and a group of young volunteers developed a project which they say uses Sambo fish in water tanks and deposits to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes that transmit zika, dengue and chikungunya. Caption: Health promoter Marielos Sosa deposits fishes in a water tank at a local school for mosquito control project at San Diego village in La Libertad, El Salvador February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas

February 02, 2016
Marielos Sosa and a group of young volunteers developed a project which they say uses Sambo fish in water tanks and deposits to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes that transmit zika, dengue and chikungunya. Caption: Health promoter Marielos Sosa deposits fishes in a water tank at a local school for mosquito control project at San Diego village in La Libertad, El Salvador February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Jose Cabezas
With no specific federal guideline yet in place to control the spread of the Zika virus in the United States, some mosquito-heavy states like Florida are stepping up spraying and education programs. But the North and West have yet to boost prevention. Caption: John Wetjen, senior crew leader with Hillsborough County mosquito control sprays against mosquitos in Hillsborough County, Florida, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette

February 03, 2016
With no specific federal guideline yet in place to control the spread of the Zika virus in the United States, some mosquito-heavy states like Florida are stepping up spraying and education programs. But the North and West have yet to boost prevention. Caption: John Wetjen, senior crew leader with Hillsborough County mosquito control sprays against mosquitos in Hillsborough County, Florida, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Audette
It is unclear whether in pregnant women the virus crosses the placenta and causes microcephaly. Research in Brazil indicates the greatest microcephaly risk appears to be associated with infection during the first trimester of pregnancy. Caption: Daniele Ferreira holds her son Juan Pedro during a session to stimulate the development of his eyesight at the Altino Ventura rehabilitation center in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

January 28, 2016
It is unclear whether in pregnant women the virus crosses the placenta and causes microcephaly. Research in Brazil indicates the greatest microcephaly risk appears to be associated with infection during the first trimester of pregnancy. Caption: Daniele Ferreira holds her son Juan Pedro during a session to stimulate the development of his eyesight at the Altino Ventura rehabilitation center in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
People who get Zika virus disease typically have a mild fever, skin rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain and fatigue that can last for two to seven days. But as many as 80 percent of people infected never develop symptoms. The symptoms are similar to those of dengue or chikungunya, which are transmitted by the same type of mosquito. Caption: Kaitie Resende, who is seven months pregnant, pose for a photo outside her home in Vila Canoas slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares

February 02, 2016
People who get Zika virus disease typically have a mild fever, skin rash, conjunctivitis, muscle and joint pain and fatigue that can last for two to seven days. But as many as 80 percent of people infected never develop symptoms. The symptoms are similar to those of dengue or chikungunya, which are transmitted by the same type of mosquito. Caption: Kaitie Resende, who is seven months pregnant, pose for a photo outside her home in Vila Canoas slum in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Pilar Olivares
Two cases of possible person-to-person sexual transmission has been described, but the PAHO said more evidence is needed to confirm whether sexual contact is a means of Zika transmission. Caption: An employee examines a tube with the label 'Zika virus' at Genekam Biotechnology AG in Duisburg, Germany, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

February 02, 2016
Two cases of possible person-to-person sexual transmission has been described, but the PAHO said more evidence is needed to confirm whether sexual contact is a means of Zika transmission. Caption: An employee examines a tube with the label 'Zika virus' at Genekam Biotechnology AG in Duisburg, Germany, February 2, 2016. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender
The virus has been linked to microcephaly, a condition in newborns marked by abnormally small heads and brains that have not developed properly. It also has been associated with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder in which the body's immune system attacks part of the nervous system. Scientists are studying whether there is a causal link between Zika and these two disorders. Caption: Tatiane Luiza, who is eight months pregnant, is examined by doctors at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

January 31, 2016
The virus has been linked to microcephaly, a condition in newborns marked by abnormally small heads and brains that have not developed properly. It also has been associated with Guillain-Barre syndrome, a rare disorder in which the body's immune system attacks part of the nervous system. Scientists are studying whether there is a causal link between Zika and these two disorders. Caption: Tatiane Luiza, who is eight months pregnant, is examined by doctors at the IMIP hospital in Recife, Brazil, January 28, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Health officials have yet to establish a direct causal relationship between Zika virus infection and birth defects, but it is strongly suspected. Brazil has reported 3,700 cases of suspected microcephaly that may be linked to Zika. Caption: Guilherme Soares Amorim, 2 months, who was born with microcephaly, gets his head measured by his mother Germana Soares, at her house in Ipojuca, Brazil, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

February 02, 2016
Health officials have yet to establish a direct causal relationship between Zika virus infection and birth defects, but it is strongly suspected. Brazil has reported 3,700 cases of suspected microcephaly that may be linked to Zika. Caption: Guilherme Soares Amorim, 2 months, who was born with microcephaly, gets his head measured by his mother Germana Soares, at her house in Ipojuca, Brazil, February 1, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
The PAHO also said Zika can be transmitted through blood, but this is an infrequent transmission mechanism. There is no evidence the virus can be transmitted to babies through breast milk. Caption: Gleyse Kelly holds her daugther Maria Geovana, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

January 27, 2016
The PAHO also said Zika can be transmitted through blood, but this is an infrequent transmission mechanism. There is no evidence the virus can be transmitted to babies through breast milk. Caption: Gleyse Kelly holds her daugther Maria Geovana, who has microcephaly, in Recife, Brazil, January 25, 2016. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
