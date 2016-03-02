Zika in the water
Trash and the carcass of a dog float in front of houses at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil, March 1, 2016. Zika has spread most rapidly in the urban squalor of Brazil's northeastern coastal cities like...more
Ivanildo paddles his boat in front of his stilt house at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Luxury buildings are reflected in front of houses at a lake dwelling also known as or palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS / Ueslei Marcelino
Ivanildo drinks water in front of her stilt house at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A fisherman is seen in front of houses at a lake dwelling also known as or palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A child is seen in front of stilt houses at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ivanildo uses her boat in front of her stilt house a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Children walk in front of stilt houses at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A men are seen in front of her stilt house a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or 'Palafito', in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Ivanildo sits in his boat near stilt houses at a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A boy stands in front of his stilt house a lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Laundry hangs on a clothesline in front of houses at a lake dwelling also known as or palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A dog walks under a stilt house at the lake dwelling also known as palafitte or "Palafito" in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Sewer and water discharge pipes are seen inside a canal in Recife, Brazil. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Next Slideshows
Super Tuesday
Our latest photos from the crucial primary voting contest.
Laying eyes on Trump
The moment supporters come face to face with Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.
Al Qaeda Inc.
The global reach of al Qaeda-affiliated groups from Syria's Nusra Front to Somalia's al Shabaab.
Pictures of the month: February
Our top photos from the month of February.
MORE IN PICTURES
Macron wins French election
Emmanuel Macron is elected president of France, defeating Marine Le Pen, who threatened to take France out of the European Union.
Always Dreaming wins Kentucky Derby
Always Dreaming won the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky on a sloppy track.
Countdown to the French election
Centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right rival Marine Le Pen on their final days of campaigning ahead of Sunday's tumultuous election that has turned the country's politics upside down.
Migrant rescue on the Mediterranean
On board the Malta-based NGO Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) ship Phoenix with more than 400 migrants, after rescue operations off the coast of Libya.
Residents retreat ahead of Raqqa assault
Residents flee Islamic State's base in Raqqa as U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces prepare to launch an assault on the group's Syrian stronghold.
Palestinian hunger strike protest grows
Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.
Trump returns to New York
President Donald Trump returns to his hometown for the first time since taking office, as many New Yorkers take to the streets to protest his politics.