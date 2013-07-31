Edition:
Zimbabwe votes

Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Chizema Majika, 80, is transported on a push cart after casting her vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Chizema Majika, 80, is transported on a push cart after casting her vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Chizema Majika, 80, is transported on a push cart after casting her vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwean election officials check documents as voting gets underway in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwean election officials check documents as voting gets underway in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwean election officials check documents as voting gets underway in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwean opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai casts his vote with his wife Elizabeth in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwean opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai casts his vote with his wife Elizabeth in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwean opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai casts his vote with his wife Elizabeth in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A police officer keeps watch as Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A police officer keeps watch as Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

A police officer keeps watch as Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A police officer casts his vote in Mbare outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A police officer casts his vote in Mbare outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

A police officer casts his vote in Mbare outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabweans wait in line to cast their votes in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabweans wait in line to cast their votes in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabweans wait in line to cast their votes in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on as their daughter Bona casts her vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on as their daughter Bona casts her vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on as their daughter Bona casts her vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman and a child walk past election posters of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Harare, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

A woman and a child walk past election posters of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Harare, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

A woman and a child walk past election posters of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Harare, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

Supporters of Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement For Democratic Change cheer the party's leader Morgan Tsvangirai during his final election rally in Harare, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Supporters of Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement For Democratic Change cheer the party's leader Morgan Tsvangirai during his final election rally in Harare, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Supporters of Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement For Democratic Change cheer the party's leader Morgan Tsvangirai during his final election rally in Harare, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai gestures as he addresses party supporters during a campaign rally in Chitungwiza, south of the capital Harare, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe's opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai gestures as he addresses party supporters during a campaign rally in Chitungwiza, south of the capital Harare, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe's opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai gestures as he addresses party supporters during a campaign rally in Chitungwiza, south of the capital Harare, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses an election rally in Bulawayo, west of the capital Harare, July 27,2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses an election rally in Bulawayo, west of the capital Harare, July 27,2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses an election rally in Bulawayo, west of the capital Harare, July 27,2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A Zimbabwean street vendor sits next to a pillar with election campaign posters in Harare, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A Zimbabwean street vendor sits next to a pillar with election campaign posters in Harare, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

A Zimbabwean street vendor sits next to a pillar with election campaign posters in Harare, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe Election Commission officials check ballot papers inside a polling center in the capital Harare, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Zimbabwe Election Commission officials check ballot papers inside a polling center in the capital Harare, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Wednesday, July 31, 2013

Zimbabwe Election Commission officials check ballot papers inside a polling center in the capital Harare, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Pictures