Zimbabwe votes
Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe looks on before casting his vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Chizema Majika, 80, is transported on a push cart after casting her vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabwean election officials check documents as voting gets underway in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwean opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai casts his vote with his wife Elizabeth in Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A police officer keeps watch as Zimbabweans wait to cast their vote in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A police officer casts his vote in Mbare outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabweans wait in line to cast their votes in Mbare township outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace look on as their daughter Bona casts her vote in Highfields outside Harare, July 31, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
A woman and a child walk past election posters of Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe in Harare, July 30, 2013. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko
Supporters of Zimbabwe's opposition party Movement For Democratic Change cheer the party's leader Morgan Tsvangirai during his final election rally in Harare, July 29, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe's opposition Movement For Democratic Change leader Morgan Tsvangirai gestures as he addresses party supporters during a campaign rally in Chitungwiza, south of the capital Harare, July 28, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe addresses an election rally in Bulawayo, west of the capital Harare, July 27,2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A Zimbabwean street vendor sits next to a pillar with election campaign posters in Harare, July 17, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Zimbabwe Election Commission officials check ballot papers inside a polling center in the capital Harare, July 15, 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
