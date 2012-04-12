Edition:
Zimmerman charged with second-degree murder

Thursday, April 12, 2012

George Zimmerman makes his first appearance on second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in courtroom J2 at the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

George Zimmerman (C) and his attorney Mark O'Mara (R) makes his first appearance on second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in courtroom J2 at the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

George Zimmerman (C) turns to leave the courtroom after making his first appearance on second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in courtroom J2 at the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Mark O'Mara (C), attorney for George Zimmerman, and special prosecutor Angela Corey (R) listen after Zimmerman made his first appearance on second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in courtroom J2 at the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Special prosecutor Angela Corey (R) listens as attorney Mark O'Mara (C) addresses the court as George Zimmerman makes his first appearance on second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in courtroom J2 at the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford,Sanford, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A deputy sheriff escorts George Zimmerman (2nd R) into the courtroom to make his first appearance on second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin at the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Attorney Mark O'Mara (L) looks on George Zimmerman (R) makes his first appearance on second degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin in courtroom J2 at the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Gary W. Green/Pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Headshots of neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman (R) who has been charged with second-degree murder of unarmed black teenager Trayvon Martin (L) are seen in this combination photograph from a Seminole County, Florida, Sheriff's Office booking photograph taken on April 11, 2012 and an undated handout photo released by the Martin family public relations representative. REUTERS/Handouts

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Sheriff deputies stand outside the Seminole County Correctional Facility, where George Zimmerman is being held after second-degree murder charges were filed against him in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, in Sanford, Florida April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Visitors walk into the Seminole County Criminal Justice Center, where George Zimmerman will face second-degree murder charges in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, in Sanford, Florida April 12, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents bring in a person who is presumed to be George Zimmerman, Trayvon Martin's shooter, into the intake building of the Seminole County Correctional Facility in Sanford, Florida April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Octavian Cantilli

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Sanford Mayor Jeff Triplett talks to the media after the state announced second-degree murder charges were filed against George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin during a news conference in Sanford, Florida, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Sanford Mayor Jeff Triplett (2nd R) and City Manager Norton Bonaparte Jr. (C) talk to the media after the state announced second-degree murder charges were filed against George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Trayvon Martin during a news conference in Sanford, Florida, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Parents of Trayvon Martin, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton (R), talk to family lawyer Benjamin Crump (L), and Rev. Al Sharpton as they watch a TV broadcast of special prosecutor Angela Corey in Sanford, Florida, announcing charges against George Zimmerman, in Washington April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Parents of Trayvon Martin, Tracy Martin (2nd L), and Sybrina Fulton (3rd R), hold hands as they watch a TV broadcast of special prosecutor Angela Corey in Sanford, Florida, announcing charges against George Zimmerman, in Washington, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Special Prosecutor Angela Corey announces that charges will be filed against George Zimmerman, for the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, during a news conference at The State Attorney's Office in Jacksonville, Florida, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daron Dean

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Parents of Trayvon Martin, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton watch a TV broadcast of special prosecutor Angela Corey in Sanford, Florida, announcing charges against George Zimmerman, in Washington April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

The parents of Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, hold hands as they watch a television broadcast in Washington April 11, 2012, of Special Prosecutor Angela Corey announcing charges against George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Special Prosecutor Angela Corey announces that charges will be filed against George Zimmerman, for the shooting death of Trayvon Martin, during a news conference at The State Attorney's Office in Jacksonville, Florida, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Daron Dean

Thursday, April 12, 2012

The parents of Trayvon Martin, Tracy Martin and Sybrina Fulton, watch a television broadcast in Washington April 11, 2012, of Special Prosecutor Angela Corey announcing charges against George Zimmerman in Sanford, Florida. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

The family of Trayvon Martin, Sybrina Fulton (2nd R), and Tracy Martin (R), and Trayvon's brother Jahvaris Fulton (2nd L), pray with Rev. Al Sharpton, as a news conference by special prosecutor Angela Corey announcing charges against George Zimmerman ends on a television in the background, in Washington April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/Pool

Thursday, April 12, 2012

Bystanders and journalists watch the news of an announcement about charges of second-degree murder being brought against George Zimmerman at the Washington Convention Center in Washington D.C. April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Benjamin Myers

Thursday, April 12, 2012

A portrait of Trayvon Martin is shown outside Allen Chapel A.M.E Church where a prayers service was being held after the state announced second-degree murder charges were filed against George Zimmerman in the shooting death of Martin in Sanford, Florida, April 11, 2012. REUTERS/Steve Nesius

