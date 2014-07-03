Zombies take over Coney Island
Elizabeth Cring checks her zombie makeup in a mirror as her friend JD Valentine eats french fries before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sit at a bar before the start in Coney Island, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as she walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" takes a selfie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" sits in a bar and sketches before the start in Coney Island, New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Molly Schuyler (2nd R) dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island". Schuyler ate 5.5 lbs of pig brains to set a new record according to organizers. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Pig brains are pictured before a brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, smiles after winning the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Molly Schuyler, dressed as a zombie, competes in the brain eating contest during the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Serpentina Torres holds her baby son Gunner while she is dressed as a zombie before the start of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" at Coney Island in New York July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A participant of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" acts like a zombie as he walks along Surf Avenue in Coney Island in New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Participants of the "Zombie Takeover of Coney Island" pose for portraits in this combination photograph in Coney Island, New York, July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Next Slideshows
Happy birthday Imelda Marcos
Former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos celebrates her 85th birthday in her late husband's hometown.
Rob Ford returns
Toronto Mayor Rob Ford returns to work after a stint in rehab.
Curing China's internet addicts
Worried Internet parents are increasingly turning to boot camps to crush Internet addiction.
Out and proud
Celebrating LGBT rights at Pride parades around the world.
MORE IN PICTURES
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Cyclone Debbie strikes northeast Australia
Cyclone Debbie trips a trail of destruction through northeast Australia, smashing tourist resorts, bringing down power lines, flattening canefields and shutting down coal mines.
Venezuela's opposition protests as Congress annulled
Opposition leaders branded Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro a "dictator" after the Supreme Court took over the functions of Congress and pushed a lengthy political standoff to new heights.
Sunken South Korean ferry raised
The Sewol ferry that sank nearly three years ago, killing 304 people, most of them children on a school trip, slowly emerges from a gray sea.
The art of the selfie
A look at the self-portrait in the age of smartphones, as the humble selfie becomes a global form of self-expression.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Driven from Mosul
Residents flee as Iraqi forces fight Islamic State militants for control of western Mosul.
China Fashion Week
Highlights from China Fashion Week in Beijing.
Chinese paramilitary training
Inside the grueling training for China's paramilitary police.