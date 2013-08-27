Zurich's drive-thru sex boxes
A man stands in front of a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. A year after voters backed the plan to ban street street walkers from the city center in a bid to make prostitution safer...more
A man stands in front of a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. A year after voters backed the plan to ban street street walkers from the city center in a bid to make prostitution safer for both sex workers and customers, a sex drive-in will be officially opened August 26. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A sign showing the way to the prostitutes stands is seen during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with...more
A sign showing the way to the prostitutes stands is seen during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with one of the 40 prostitutes stationed there and drive on to one of nine partially enclosed wooden booths to have sex. The facility includes a social room, toilets and showers for the working women, who have to buy a 'worker ticket' each evening. Panic alarms are also installed in the wooden sheds. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car belonging to a journalist is driven into an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked...more
A car belonging to a journalist is driven into an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. After passing a check-in gate drivers, who must be alone in their vehicles, follow a marked route, negotiate a rate with one of the 40 prostitutes stationed there and drive on to one of nine partially enclosed wooden booths to have sex. The facility includes a social room, toilets and showers for the working women, who have to buy a 'worker ticket' each evening. Panic alarms are also installed in the wooden sheds. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car driven by a participant of a media preview travels past prostitute stands at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car driven by a participant of a media preview travels past prostitute stands at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man stands in front of a sign explaining the rules during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man stands in front of a sign explaining the rules during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A poster recommending the use of condoms is pictured inside an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A poster recommending the use of condoms is pictured inside an illuminated so-called 'sex box' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A ticket machine, where prostitutes have to pay their stand fee is placed at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A ticket machine, where prostitutes have to pay their stand fee is placed at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man walks past prostitutes stands during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A man walks past prostitutes stands during an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A sign explaining the rules of a new sex drive-in is pictured during an open day, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A sign explaining the rules of a new sex drive-in is pictured during an open day, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car drives past illuminated so-called 'sex boxes' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
A car drives past illuminated so-called 'sex boxes' during a media preview at a sex drive-in west of Zurich, August 26, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
People stand in a so-called 'sex box' during a tour on an open day at a sex drive-in, west of Zurich, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann
Next Slideshows
Honoring an Amazon chief
A tribe honors their late chief in a traditional ceremony.
The Great Bull Run
The quarter-mile event, shorter than the historical event held in Pamplona, Spain, was held on a local race track in Petersburg, Virginia.
Notting Hill Carnival
Performers take to the streets during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in west London.
Trapping lobster
Lobster fishermen haul traps aboard "Wild Irish Rose," off Cape Elizabeth, Maine where lobster populations are booming like never before.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Floods, landslides spread havoc in Peru
Severe droughts give way to some of the country's most devastating downpours in decades.
Iraqi forces edge further into Mosul
Iraqi forces enter Mosul's Old City as Islamic State militants put up fierce resistance from the close-packed houses and narrow streets.
Welcoming spring
Celebrating the spring equinox and the end of winter.
London's last greyhound track
The race is almost over for the dogs of Wimbledon Stadium, which is set to be demolished to make way for a stadium for AFC Wimbledon and residences.
Exodus from Mosul
Iraqi forces resume their cautious advance on the al-Nuri Mosque in Mosul's Old City as thousands of people flee in rain and fog to reach the safety of government lines.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Fearful of President Trump's immigration crackdown, hundreds of people, mainly from Africa and the Middle East, have walked across the U.S.-Canada border in recent months, seeking asylum.