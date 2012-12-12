Edition:
Wednesday, December 12, 2012

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victoria Chan, 25, from Manhattan, after they were married in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his new bride Victoria Chan, 25, from Manhattan, after they were married in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A group of children celebrate their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. The date, written as 12/12/12 is the last major numerical date using the Gregorian or Christian calendar for almost another century. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A clock on the corner of 34th Street and 7th Avenue in New York shows the time as 12 hours, 12 minutes and 12 seconds in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A newly married couple holding their marriage certificates pose for a photo as others wait in line outside the marriage registration department of a civil affairs bureau in Beijing, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A group of children celebrate their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A photographer holds his mobile phone reading 12:12:12 in front the Basilica Sagrada Familia designed by Catalan modernist architect Antonio Gaudi in Barcelona December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Children prepare to receive their first Catholic Holy Communion at the Metropolitan Cathedral in Managua, Nicaragua, December 12, 2012. Around 550 children received their first Catholic Holy Communion during a mass organized by the Sandinistas radio station. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Derek and Kharen Hockman wave to family prior to being married at City Hall in San Francisco, California December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Sarah Murchison cradles her newborn baby Sofia Murchison-Smith, born at 6:25 am, as the Sofia's sister Makenzie Murchison-Smith looks on at the New York Downtown Hospital in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Dale Smith holds the foot of his newborn baby Sofia Murchison-Smith, born at 6:25 am, at the New York Downtown Hospital in New York December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A couple waits for their number to be called along with hundreds of others waiting to be married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Shudi Tang, walks past a balloon commemorating her wedding on 12/12/12 as she leaves a marriage office in central Sydney, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A security guard helps a newly married couple take a photo with their marriage certificates as others wait in line outside the marriage registration department of a civil affairs bureau in Beijing, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Newlyweds Julia Trotta and Davide Balula from Manhattan embrace on the street shortly after being married in a civil ceremony on Trotta's 30th birthday at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A cake awaits a group of children who celebrated their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A U.S. Postmark displays the date in New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A photographer displays his mobile phone with the time reading 12:12 in front of a shepherd walking with his flock of sheep along a road towards the mountain on the outskirts of Cuevas del Becerro, near Malaga, Spain, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A man applies the finishing touches to a cake which reads 12.12.12 at a shop in Panchkula, in the northern Indian state of Haryana, India, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Two couples who were just married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk joke around in a photo backdrop area, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Jiaqui Yuan signs his marriage certificate dated 12/12/12 at a marriage office in central Sydney, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Daniel Munoz

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Doreen Williams and George A. Kitt of the Bronx, New York, are married by marriage official James Mitchell in a civil ceremony at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Brandon Pereira, 33, and his wife Emilia DoSilva, 28, pose inside a church after getting married in Mumbai, December 12, 2012. The couple, who got engaged on October 10, 2010, wanted to have a special date for their church marriage as well. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

A sign is held aloft amongst a group of children who celebrated their 12th birthday in Times Square, New York, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

People dressed as Centurions pose with an iPad showing the date 12.12.2012 in front of Rome's ancient Colosseum, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 3rd Class EO3 John Chen, 23, from Lakehurst, New Jersey, kisses his soon-to-be bride Victoria Chan, 25 from Manhattan as they wait with hundreds of other couples to be married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk, December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Wednesday, December 12, 2012

Tuba Parnlak waits on a bench to be married as couples waited for their number to be called to be married in civil ceremonies at New York City's Office of the City Clerk December 12, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar

