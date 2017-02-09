Science News

Swedish statistician and 'edutainer' Hans Rosling dies STOCKHOLM Swedish academic Hans Rosling, a doctor and statistician who captured a worldwide audience with his witty style and original thinking on topics like population growth and development, has died at the age of 68.

Exclusive: SpaceX to hit fastest launch pace with new Florida site - executive CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Space Exploration Technologies Corp, better known as SpaceX, plans to launch its Falcon 9 rockets every two to three weeks, its fastest rate since starting launches in 2010, once a new launch pad is put into service in Florida next week, the company's president told Reuters on Monday.

Scientists find crop-destroying caterpillar spreading rapidly in Africa LONDON Scientists tracking a crop-destroying caterpillar known as armyworm say it is now spreading rapidly across mainland Africa and could reach tropical Asia and the Mediterranean in the next few years, threatening agricultural trade.

Exclusive: Boeing's space taxis to use more than 600 3D-printed parts SEATTLE Boeing Co has hired a small company to make about 600 3D-printed parts for its Starliner space taxis, meaning key components in the United States manned space program are being built with additive manufacturing. |

SpaceX says fix underway for rocket turbine wheel cracking CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. SpaceX's final version of the Falcon 9 rocket, which Elon Musk aims to launch before the end of the year, will fix a potential problem with cracks in its turbopumps, the company said on Thursday. Its statement followed a report that the U.S. Government Accountability Office will flag turbine wheel cracks in the rocket's turbopumps as a safety issue. NASA, the U.S. space agency, and the Air Force are among SpaceX's customers.

Paralyzed patients communicate thoughts via brain-computer interface LONDON Scientists have developed a brain-computer interface that reads the brain's blood oxygen levels and enables communication by deciphering the thoughts of patients who are totally paralyzed and unable to talk. |

Your oldest ancestor was really weird and had a big mouth WASHINGTON Don't take this the wrong way, but your oldest ancestor was not exactly a beauty.

NASA unveils spaceship hatch 50 years after fatal Apollo 1 fire CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. NASA on Friday marked the 50th anniversary of its moon program's fatal Apollo launchpad fire with the first public display of the scorched hatch that trapped three astronauts inside their spaceship during a routine pre-launch test.