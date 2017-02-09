Edition:
United Kingdom

Science News

Genetic study may make ancient Incas quinoa a grain of the future

Photo

WASHINGTON Quinoa, the sacred "mother grain" of the ancient Inca civilization suppressed by Spanish conquistadors, could become an increasingly important food source in the future thanks to genetic secrets revealed in a new study.

Photo

Swedish statistician and 'edutainer' Hans Rosling dies 09 Feb 2017

STOCKHOLM Swedish academic Hans Rosling, a doctor and statistician who captured a worldwide audience with his witty style and original thinking on topics like population growth and development, has died at the age of 68.

Photo

Exclusive: SpaceX to hit fastest launch pace with new Florida site - executive 07 Feb 2017

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. Space Exploration Technologies Corp, better known as SpaceX, plans to launch its Falcon 9 rockets every two to three weeks, its fastest rate since starting launches in 2010, once a new launch pad is put into service in Florida next week, the company's president told Reuters on Monday.

Photo

Scientists find crop-destroying caterpillar spreading rapidly in Africa 06 Feb 2017

LONDON Scientists tracking a crop-destroying caterpillar known as armyworm say it is now spreading rapidly across mainland Africa and could reach tropical Asia and the Mediterranean in the next few years, threatening agricultural trade.

Photo

Exclusive: Boeing's space taxis to use more than 600 3D-printed parts 03 Feb 2017

SEATTLE Boeing Co has hired a small company to make about 600 3D-printed parts for its Starliner space taxis, meaning key components in the United States manned space program are being built with additive manufacturing. | Video

Photo

SpaceX says fix underway for rocket turbine wheel cracking 02 Feb 2017

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. SpaceX's final version of the Falcon 9 rocket, which Elon Musk aims to launch before the end of the year, will fix a potential problem with cracks in its turbopumps, the company said on Thursday. Its statement followed a report that the U.S. Government Accountability Office will flag turbine wheel cracks in the rocket's turbopumps as a safety issue. NASA, the U.S. space agency, and the Air Force are among SpaceX's customers.

Photo

Paralyzed patients communicate thoughts via brain-computer interface 31 Jan 2017

LONDON Scientists have developed a brain-computer interface that reads the brain's blood oxygen levels and enables communication by deciphering the thoughts of patients who are totally paralyzed and unable to talk. | Video

Photo

Your oldest ancestor was really weird and had a big mouth 31 Jan 2017

WASHINGTON Don't take this the wrong way, but your oldest ancestor was not exactly a beauty.

Photo

NASA unveils spaceship hatch 50 years after fatal Apollo 1 fire 28 Jan 2017

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. NASA on Friday marked the 50th anniversary of its moon program's fatal Apollo launchpad fire with the first public display of the scorched hatch that trapped three astronauts inside their spaceship during a routine pre-launch test.

Photo

Nuclear 'Doomsday Clock' ticks closest to midnight in 64 years 26 Jan 2017

WASHINGTON Atomic scientists reset their symbolic "Doomsday Clock" to its closest time to midnight in 64 years on Thursday, saying the world was closer to catastrophe due to threats such as nuclear weapons, climate change and Donald Trump's election as U.S. president. | Video

Health News

Photo

Protesters face off as U.S. abortion debate heats up

WASHINGTON/MARIETTA, Ga. Anti-abortion protesters rallied at scores of Planned Parenthood clinics on Saturday to urge Congress and President Donald Trump to strip the health services provider of federal funding, while supporters of the organization staged counter-demonstrations around the United States. | Video

