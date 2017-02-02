Science News

SpaceX says fix underway for rocket turbine wheel cracking CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. SpaceX's final version of the Falcon 9 rocket, which Elon Musk aims to launch before the end of the year, will fix a potential problem with cracks in its turbopumps, the company said on Thursday. Its statement followed a report that the U.S. Government Accountability Office will flag turbine wheel cracks in the rocket's turbopumps as a safety issue. NASA, the U.S. space agency, and the Air Force are among SpaceX's customers.

Paralyzed patients communicate thoughts via brain-computer interface LONDON Scientists have developed a brain-computer interface that reads the brain's blood oxygen levels and enables communication by deciphering the thoughts of patients who are totally paralyzed and unable to talk. |

Your oldest ancestor was really weird and had a big mouth WASHINGTON Don't take this the wrong way, but your oldest ancestor was not exactly a beauty.

NASA unveils spaceship hatch 50 years after fatal Apollo 1 fire CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. NASA on Friday marked the 50th anniversary of its moon program's fatal Apollo launchpad fire with the first public display of the scorched hatch that trapped three astronauts inside their spaceship during a routine pre-launch test.

Nuclear 'Doomsday Clock' ticks closest to midnight in 64 years WASHINGTON Atomic scientists reset their symbolic "Doomsday Clock" to its closest time to midnight in 64 years on Thursday, saying the world was closer to catastrophe due to threats such as nuclear weapons, climate change and Donald Trump's election as U.S. president. |

U.S. scientists create metallic hydrogen, a possible superconductor, ending quest CHICAGO U.S. scientists have succeeded in squeezing hydrogen so intensely that it has turned into a metal, creating an entirely new material that might be used as a highly efficient electricity conductor at room temperatures.

Defying Trump, Twitter feeds for U.S. government scientists go rogue Rogue Twitter feeds voicing employee concerns at more than a dozen U.S. government agencies have been launched in defiance of what they say are President Donald Trump's attempts to muzzle federal climate change research and other science.

British astronaut Peake to make second space flight LONDON British astronaut Tim Peake is to return to the International Space Station to carry out more research, the government said on Thursday.