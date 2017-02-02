Edition:
United Kingdom

Science News

Exclusive: Boeing's space taxis to use more than 600 3D-printed parts

Photo

SEATTLE Boeing Co has hired a small company to make about 600 3D-printed parts for its Starliner space taxis, meaning key components in the United States manned space program are being built with additive manufacturing. | Video

Continue Reading
Photo

SpaceX says fix underway for rocket turbine wheel cracking 02 Feb 2017

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. SpaceX's final version of the Falcon 9 rocket, which Elon Musk aims to launch before the end of the year, will fix a potential problem with cracks in its turbopumps, the company said on Thursday. Its statement followed a report that the U.S. Government Accountability Office will flag turbine wheel cracks in the rocket's turbopumps as a safety issue. NASA, the U.S. space agency, and the Air Force are among SpaceX's customers.

Photo

Paralyzed patients communicate thoughts via brain-computer interface 31 Jan 2017

LONDON Scientists have developed a brain-computer interface that reads the brain's blood oxygen levels and enables communication by deciphering the thoughts of patients who are totally paralyzed and unable to talk. | Video

Photo

Your oldest ancestor was really weird and had a big mouth 31 Jan 2017

WASHINGTON Don't take this the wrong way, but your oldest ancestor was not exactly a beauty.

Photo

NASA unveils spaceship hatch 50 years after fatal Apollo 1 fire 28 Jan 2017

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. NASA on Friday marked the 50th anniversary of its moon program's fatal Apollo launchpad fire with the first public display of the scorched hatch that trapped three astronauts inside their spaceship during a routine pre-launch test.

Photo

Nuclear 'Doomsday Clock' ticks closest to midnight in 64 years 26 Jan 2017

WASHINGTON Atomic scientists reset their symbolic "Doomsday Clock" to its closest time to midnight in 64 years on Thursday, saying the world was closer to catastrophe due to threats such as nuclear weapons, climate change and Donald Trump's election as U.S. president. | Video

Photo

U.S. scientists create metallic hydrogen, a possible superconductor, ending quest 26 Jan 2017

CHICAGO U.S. scientists have succeeded in squeezing hydrogen so intensely that it has turned into a metal, creating an entirely new material that might be used as a highly efficient electricity conductor at room temperatures.

Photo

Defying Trump, Twitter feeds for U.S. government scientists go rogue 26 Jan 2017

Rogue Twitter feeds voicing employee concerns at more than a dozen U.S. government agencies have been launched in defiance of what they say are President Donald Trump's attempts to muzzle federal climate change research and other science.

Photo

British astronaut Peake to make second space flight 26 Jan 2017

LONDON British astronaut Tim Peake is to return to the International Space Station to carry out more research, the government said on Thursday.

Britain plan to leave Euratom could delay new nuclear build 27 Jan 2017

LONDON British plans to leave the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) when it exits the European Union could raise costs, delay new nuclear power projects and complicate research and international cooperation agreements, experts said on Friday.

More From Around the Web

Health News

Photo

Mexico confirms first case of microcephaly from Zika

MEXICO CITY Mexico has confirmed the first case of microcephaly linked to the Zika virus, the health ministry said on Friday.

» More Health News