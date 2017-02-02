Science News
Exclusive: Boeing's space taxis to use more than 600 3D-printed parts
SEATTLE Boeing Co has hired a small company to make about 600 3D-printed parts for its Starliner space taxis, meaning key components in the United States manned space program are being built with additive manufacturing. | Video
SpaceX says fix underway for rocket turbine wheel cracking
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. SpaceX's final version of the Falcon 9 rocket, which Elon Musk aims to launch before the end of the year, will fix a potential problem with cracks in its turbopumps, the company said on Thursday. Its statement followed a report that the U.S. Government Accountability Office will flag turbine wheel cracks in the rocket's turbopumps as a safety issue. NASA, the U.S. space agency, and the Air Force are among SpaceX's customers.
Paralyzed patients communicate thoughts via brain-computer interface
LONDON Scientists have developed a brain-computer interface that reads the brain's blood oxygen levels and enables communication by deciphering the thoughts of patients who are totally paralyzed and unable to talk. | Video
Your oldest ancestor was really weird and had a big mouth
WASHINGTON Don't take this the wrong way, but your oldest ancestor was not exactly a beauty.
NASA unveils spaceship hatch 50 years after fatal Apollo 1 fire
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. NASA on Friday marked the 50th anniversary of its moon program's fatal Apollo launchpad fire with the first public display of the scorched hatch that trapped three astronauts inside their spaceship during a routine pre-launch test.
Nuclear 'Doomsday Clock' ticks closest to midnight in 64 years
WASHINGTON Atomic scientists reset their symbolic "Doomsday Clock" to its closest time to midnight in 64 years on Thursday, saying the world was closer to catastrophe due to threats such as nuclear weapons, climate change and Donald Trump's election as U.S. president. | Video
U.S. scientists create metallic hydrogen, a possible superconductor, ending quest
CHICAGO U.S. scientists have succeeded in squeezing hydrogen so intensely that it has turned into a metal, creating an entirely new material that might be used as a highly efficient electricity conductor at room temperatures.
Defying Trump, Twitter feeds for U.S. government scientists go rogue
Rogue Twitter feeds voicing employee concerns at more than a dozen U.S. government agencies have been launched in defiance of what they say are President Donald Trump's attempts to muzzle federal climate change research and other science.
British astronaut Peake to make second space flight
LONDON British astronaut Tim Peake is to return to the International Space Station to carry out more research, the government said on Thursday.
Britain plan to leave Euratom could delay new nuclear build
LONDON British plans to leave the European Atomic Energy Community (Euratom) when it exits the European Union could raise costs, delay new nuclear power projects and complicate research and international cooperation agreements, experts said on Friday.
Mexico confirms first case of microcephaly from Zika
MEXICO CITY Mexico has confirmed the first case of microcephaly linked to the Zika virus, the health ministry said on Friday.