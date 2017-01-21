Science News

Scientists enter Hawaii dome in eight-month Mars space mission study Six scientists have entered a dome perched atop a remote volcano in Hawaii where they will spend the next eight months in isolation to simulate life for astronauts traveling to Mars, the University of Hawaii said.

World temperatures hit new high in 2016 for third year in a row OSLO World temperatures hit a record high for the third year in a row in 2016, creeping closer to a ceiling set for global warming with extremes including unprecedented heat in India and ice melt in the Arctic, U.S. government agencies said on Wednesday.

Hemp hits new high as building material on Dutch bridge EINDHOVEN, Netherlands While plenty of cannabis goes up in smoke in coffee shops around the Netherlands, Dutch researchers have found a new use for it - as an environmentally friendly building material to rival cement or steel. |

Europe's oncologists back biosimilar versions of cancer drugs Europe's leading association of oncologists has thrown its weight behind cheaper copycat versions of biotech cancer drugs that have lost patent protection, saying they are effective and affordable.

Antarctic ice floe crack forces UK scientists to leave LONDON The British Antarctic Society is recalling scientists from its Halley VI polar research base in March after a fissure developed in the ice sheet.

Southern African maize munching pest is South American invader: experts LUSAKA A maize pest that has devastated crops in southern Africa is a South American species which is harder to detect and eradicate than its African counterpart, agriculture officials and experts said on Tuesday.

Japan space agency fails to launch mini rocket TOKYO Japan's space agency said on Sunday it failed to launch a mini rocket carrying a satellite into space due to failure of the communications systems.

SpaceX returns to flight, sending satellites into orbit A SpaceX Falcon rocket blasted off from California on Saturday, returning the company to flight for the first time since a fiery launchpad explosion in September. The 230-foot (70-meter) rocket launched from VandenbergAir Force Base at 9:54 a.m. PST (1754 GMT) to deliver 10satellites into orbit for Iridium Communications Inc.