Recent Sports News

Rugby: Bench strength turned ugly display into beautiful win - Jones LONDON England's growing strength in depth was underlined in bold at Twickenham on Saturday as the influx of replacements in the last 20 minutes dragged the initiative from France and helped the Six Nations champions battle out a 19-16 victory.

Bayern held by Schalke as Lahm makes 500th appearance BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club.

All Blacks lock Tuipulotu tests positive, shocked at result WELLINGTON All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu tested positive for a banned substance last year and was "shocked" at the result, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Sunday.

Burkina Faso finish third at the African Nations Cup PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Alain Traore hammered home a 89th-minute free-kick to ensure third place for Burkina Faso at the African Nations Cup as they beat Ghana 1-0 on Saturday to gain some consolation for a bitter semifinal defeat.