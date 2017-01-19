Edition:
Federer ready to restore order against Zverev

MELBOURNE Seeing world number 50 Mischa Zverev and wildcard Denis Istomin upset the top two players in the world at Melbourne Park shows more players believe they can take shake up the established order and that can only be good for tennis, says Roger Federer.

Barcelona lose Busquets to sprained ankle

BARCELONA Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets sprained his right ankle in the 4-0 victory at Eibar, the La Liga club said on Monday.

1:49pm GMT

Klopp frustrated as Liverpool's transfer plans stall

Manager Juergen Klopp has bemoaned Liverpool's lack of progress in the January transfer window following their first home defeat of the season, saying he has identified his targets but clubs are not willing to sell.

9:10am GMT

Karanka criticism a 'lost in translation' moment

LONDON Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has been urged to "smoke the peace pipe" with fans after criticising their attitude in a stinging 3-1 home Premier League defeat by West Ham United.

12:21pm GMT

Sampaoli sets new standard at Sevilla

MADRID Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli has taken less than seven months to make his mark at the Spanish team after steering them to a club-record 42 la Liga points at the halfway stage of the season.

2:17pm GMT

Bastareaud returns to injury-hit France squad

PARIS Mathieu Bastareaud was called into the France squad for the Six Nations on Monday as Les Bleus suffered further injury setbacks in the build-up up to their opening game against England.

2:04pm GMT

