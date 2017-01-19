Recent Sports News

Barcelona lose Busquets to sprained ankle BARCELONA Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets sprained his right ankle in the 4-0 victory at Eibar, the La Liga club said on Monday.

Klopp frustrated as Liverpool's transfer plans stall Manager Juergen Klopp has bemoaned Liverpool's lack of progress in the January transfer window following their first home defeat of the season, saying he has identified his targets but clubs are not willing to sell.

Karanka criticism a 'lost in translation' moment LONDON Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has been urged to "smoke the peace pipe" with fans after criticising their attitude in a stinging 3-1 home Premier League defeat by West Ham United.

Sampaoli sets new standard at Sevilla MADRID Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli has taken less than seven months to make his mark at the Spanish team after steering them to a club-record 42 la Liga points at the halfway stage of the season.