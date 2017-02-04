Edition:
United Kingdom

Sports

Photo

Chelsea crush Arsenal, Liverpool lose in Premier League

LONDON Chelsea moved another step towards regaining the Premier League title with a 3-1 drubbing of Arsenal in the table-topping London derby at Stamford Bridge on Saturday as only Tottenham Hotspur maintained their distant pursuit of the leaders.

Conte wary of Liverpool backlash


Conte wary of Liverpool backlash (1:12)

Gerrard talks new coaching role and Coutinho contract


Gerrard talks new coaching role and Coutinho contract (0:50)

Williams sisters set for a historic match-up

Report
 Williams sisters set for a historic match-up (1:07)

Rugby: Bench strength turned ugly display into beautiful win - Jones

LONDON England's growing strength in depth was underlined in bold at Twickenham on Saturday as the influx of replacements in the last 20 minutes dragged the initiative from France and helped the Six Nations champions battle out a 19-16 victory.

04 Feb 2017

Bayern held by Schalke as Lahm makes 500th appearance

BERLIN Bundesliga leaders Bayern Munich survived several first-half scares in a 1-1 home draw with midtable Schalke 04 on Saturday as Philipp Lahm made his 500th appearance for the Bavarian club.

04 Feb 2017

All Blacks lock Tuipulotu tests positive, shocked at result

WELLINGTON All Blacks lock Patrick Tuipulotu tested positive for a banned substance last year and was "shocked" at the result, New Zealand Rugby (NZR) said on Sunday.

3:19am GMT

Burkina Faso finish third at the African Nations Cup

PORT GENTIL, Gabon, Alain Traore hammered home a 89th-minute free-kick to ensure third place for Burkina Faso at the African Nations Cup as they beat Ghana 1-0 on Saturday to gain some consolation for a bitter semifinal defeat.

04 Feb 2017

Monaco reach milestone with Nice win

PARIS Monaco moved three points clear at the top of Ligue 1 on Saturday, reaching a milestone thanks to Radamel Falcao's double in a 3-0 drubbing of Nice.

04 Feb 2017

Photo

How the Raiders' big bet on Vegas could fall through

