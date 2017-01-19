Sports
Federer ready to restore order against Zverev
MELBOURNE Seeing world number 50 Mischa Zverev and wildcard Denis Istomin upset the top two players in the world at Melbourne Park shows more players believe they can take shake up the established order and that can only be good for tennis, says Roger Federer.
Recent Sports News
Barcelona lose Busquets to sprained ankle
BARCELONA Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets sprained his right ankle in the 4-0 victory at Eibar, the La Liga club said on Monday.
Klopp frustrated as Liverpool's transfer plans stall
Manager Juergen Klopp has bemoaned Liverpool's lack of progress in the January transfer window following their first home defeat of the season, saying he has identified his targets but clubs are not willing to sell.
Karanka criticism a 'lost in translation' moment
LONDON Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka has been urged to "smoke the peace pipe" with fans after criticising their attitude in a stinging 3-1 home Premier League defeat by West Ham United.
Sampaoli sets new standard at Sevilla
MADRID Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli has taken less than seven months to make his mark at the Spanish team after steering them to a club-record 42 la Liga points at the halfway stage of the season.
Bastareaud returns to injury-hit France squad
PARIS Mathieu Bastareaud was called into the France squad for the Six Nations on Monday as Les Bleus suffered further injury setbacks in the build-up up to their opening game against England.