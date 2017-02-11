Recent Sports News

Speed skaters revel on fast ice at 2018 test event SEOUL With the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics less than a year away, athletes at the World Speed Skating Championships in South Korea have been impressed by the Gangneung venue which will host the event next year, said organising chief Lee Hee-beom.

Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.

Everton hold on for a point at toothless Middlesbrough Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.

Manchester United ease past Watford to reach points landmark Manchester United edged ever closer to the top four as they became the first club to reach 2,000 points in the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.