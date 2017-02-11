Sports
Liverpool halt Spurs run, Arsenal and United win
LONDON Liverpool roared back into the mix for a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday that opened the door for Chelsea to strengthen their vice-like hold on the Premier League title race.
Recent Sports News
Speed skaters revel on fast ice at 2018 test event
SEOUL With the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics less than a year away, athletes at the World Speed Skating Championships in South Korea have been impressed by the Gangneung venue which will host the event next year, said organising chief Lee Hee-beom.
Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America
Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.
Everton hold on for a point at toothless Middlesbrough
Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.
Manchester United ease past Watford to reach points landmark
Manchester United edged ever closer to the top four as they became the first club to reach 2,000 points in the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.
Mane double puts Liverpool back on track
Liverpool belatedly kick-started their year and damaged Tottenham Hotspur's slender Premier League title hopes as Sadio Mane struck both goals in a 2-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday.