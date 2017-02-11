Edition:
United Kingdom

Sports

Topics also related to Top News:

Photo

Liverpool halt Spurs run, Arsenal and United win

LONDON Liverpool roared back into the mix for a top-four finish with a 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday that opened the door for Chelsea to strengthen their vice-like hold on the Premier League title race.

Sports & Leisure Video

I will never feel great again, says Woods


I will never feel great again, says Woods (1:32)

Joker Jones concerned by 'goats and daffodils' ahead of Wales clash


Joker Jones concerned by 'goats and daffodils' ahead of Wales clash (0:40)

UK Parliament delivers no confidence vote in FA


UK Parliament delivers no confidence vote in FA (1:14)

Recent Sports News

Speed skaters revel on fast ice at 2018 test event

SEOUL With the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics less than a year away, athletes at the World Speed Skating Championships in South Korea have been impressed by the Gangneung venue which will host the event next year, said organising chief Lee Hee-beom.

5:08am GMT

Uruguay crowned under-20 champions in South America

Uruguay beat host nation Ecuador 2-1 on Saturday to win the South American Under-20 Championship and lead a quartet of regional qualifiers for the 2017 U-20 World Cup.

4:37am GMT

Everton hold on for a point at toothless Middlesbrough

Middlesbrough's lack of cutting edge came back to haunt them as they were held to a 0-0 Premier League draw by Everton at the Riverside Stadium, a result that will please neither team's manager.

11 Feb 2017

Manchester United ease past Watford to reach points landmark

Manchester United edged ever closer to the top four as they became the first club to reach 2,000 points in the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 victory over Watford at Old Trafford on Saturday.

11 Feb 2017

Mane double puts Liverpool back on track

Liverpool belatedly kick-started their year and damaged Tottenham Hotspur's slender Premier League title hopes as Sadio Mane struck both goals in a 2-0 victory at Anfield on Saturday.

11 Feb 2017

More From Around the Web

PODCAST

Photo

How to create the Super Bowl experience

Topics also related to Top News: