Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.

Cricket-India rest spinners Ashwin, Jadeja for England T20s MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.

Cricket-Bangladesh sweeps were not cakewalks, says NZ's Williamson Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.

Cricket-India must back openers, not look for new ones: Kohli MUMBAI, Jan 23 India's opening batsmen have come under fire for poor starts in their last two home series against New Zealand and England but captain Virat Kohli says now is the time to give them support not show them the door.

UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ complete series sweep after Bangladesh collapse * Man of the match Southee takes 200th test wicket (Adds quotes)

UPDATE 3-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v Bangladesh scoreboard Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday in Christchurch, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings 289 (S. Sarkar 86, S. Al Hasan 59; T. Southee 5-94, T. Boult 4-87) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 260-7) J. Raval b Rabbi 16 T. Latham c N. Hasan b Ahmed 68 K. Williamson c N. Hasan b Rabbi 2 R.

Cricket-Australia's Warner, Khawaja to be rested for NZ series SYDNEY, Jan 23 Top order batsman David Warner and Usman Khawaja will miss Australia's one-day Chappell-Hadlee series in order to rest and prepare for next month's tour of India.

Cricket-Stokes all-round display earns England thrilling win KOLKATA, Jan 22 Ben Stokes hit a brisk half-century and then picked up three crucial wickets to help England to a tense five-run win against India in the third and final one-day international at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.