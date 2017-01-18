Cricket
Cricket-De Villiers returns to lead South Africa one-day side
CAPE TOWN, Jan 23 South Africa have recalled fit-again batsman AB de Villiers to captain their one-day international side in the five-match home series against Sri Lanka.
Cricket-Warner wins Allan Border medal again
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Australia opening batsman David Warner won the Allan Border Medal on Monday for the second year in row, becoming only the fourth player to achieve that feat.
Cricket-India rest spinners Ashwin, Jadeja for England T20s
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India have rested leading spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja for the three-match Twenty20 international series against England, the country's cricket board said on Monday.
Cricket-Bangladesh sweeps were not cakewalks, says NZ's Williamson
Jan 23 New Zealand's nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second test at Hagley Oval on Monday appeared to be an easy victory on paper though captain Kane Williamson felt it was far from that.
Cricket-India must back openers, not look for new ones: Kohli
MUMBAI, Jan 23 India's opening batsmen have come under fire for poor starts in their last two home series against New Zealand and England but captain Virat Kohli says now is the time to give them support not show them the door.
UPDATE 1-Cricket-NZ complete series sweep after Bangladesh collapse
* Man of the match Southee takes 200th test wicket (Adds quotes)
UPDATE 3-Cricket-Test Series New Zealand v Bangladesh scoreboard
Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play on the fourth day in the second and final Test between New Zealand and Bangladesh on Monday in Christchurch, New Zealand Bangladesh 1st innings 289 (S. Sarkar 86, S. Al Hasan 59; T. Southee 5-94, T. Boult 4-87) New Zealand 1st innings (Overnight: 260-7) J. Raval b Rabbi 16 T. Latham c N. Hasan b Ahmed 68 K. Williamson c N. Hasan b Rabbi 2 R.
Cricket-Australia's Warner, Khawaja to be rested for NZ series
SYDNEY, Jan 23 Top order batsman David Warner and Usman Khawaja will miss Australia's one-day Chappell-Hadlee series in order to rest and prepare for next month's tour of India.
Cricket-Stokes all-round display earns England thrilling win
KOLKATA, Jan 22 Ben Stokes hit a brisk half-century and then picked up three crucial wickets to help England to a tense five-run win against India in the third and final one-day international at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
Cricket-Sandakan stars on debut as Sri Lanka level T20 S.Africa series
JOHANNESBURG, Jan 22 Sri Lanka left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan took four wickets on his debut in a three-wicket victory over new-look South Africa that levelled the three-match Twenty20 series on Sunday.