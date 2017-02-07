Cricket-India dismiss Bangladesh for 388 in first innings Feb 12 India dismissed Bangladesh for 388 in their first innings before lunch on the fourth day of the one-off test on Sunday to take a first innings lead of 299.

Cricket-New Zealand's Ronchi returns for South Africa series WELLINGTON, Feb 12 New Zealand wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi has recovered from injury and is back in their limited-overs squads for the upcoming home series against South Africa, Black Caps selector Gavin Larsen said.

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Shakib, Mushfiqur lead Bangladesh fightback against India * Shakib, Mushfiqur and Mehedi hit fifties (Updates at close)

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Test Series India v Bangladesh scoreboard Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at stumps on the third day in the first and final Test between India and Bangladesh on Saturday in Hyderabad, India India 1st innings 687 for 6 decl (V. Kohli 204, M. Vijay 108, W. Saha 106no, C. Pujara 83, A. Rahane 82, R. Jadeja 60no) Bangladesh 1st innings (Overnight: 41-1) T. Iqbal run out (U. Yadav, B. Kumar) 24 S. Sarkar c Saha b U. Yadav 15 M. Haque lbw b U. Yadav 12

Cricket-Pakistan suspend Sharjeel, Latif in corruption probe Feb 11 Pakistan batsmen Sharjeel Khan and Khalid Latif have been provisionally suspended and sent home from a Twenty20 competition being played in Dubai as part of an anti-corruption investigation, the country's cricket board has said.

Cricket-Amla leads batting blitz as South Africa seal whitewash Feb 10 Hashim Amla made a sparkling 154 and his opening partner Quinton de Kock a rapid 109 in a batting blitz that earned South Africa an 88-run victory over Sri Lanka at Centurion on Friday and a 5-0 whitewash in their one-day international series.

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the fifth and final One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Friday in Centurion, South Africa South Africa Innings Q. de Kock c Weerakkody b Lakmal 109 H. Amla c K. Mendis b Madushanka 154 F. du Plessis c Lakmal b Madushanka 41 A. de Villiers c Kumara b Vandersay 14 J. Duminy c Dickwella

UPDATE 2-Cricket-Kohli double ton leads India's Hyderabad run feast * India first team to post 600-plus total in third successive test (Updates at close)