Cricket-One Day International New Zealand v Australia line-ups Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third and final One Day International between New Zealand and Australia on Sunday in Hamilton, New Zealand New Zealand won toss and decided to bat New Zealand: Tom Latham, Dean Brownlie, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Neil Broom, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Travis Head, Shaun Marsh, Peter Handscomb, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, James Faulkner, Mitchell St

Cricket-De Villiers steers S.Africa to ODI series win over Sri Lanka JOHANNESBURG, Feb 4 AB de Villiers struck an unbeaten half-century to steer South Africa to a series-winning seven wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the third one-day international at The Wanderers on Saturday.

UPDATE 1-Cricket-One Day International South Africa v Sri Lanka scoreboard Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Scoreboard at close of play in the third One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa Sri Lanka Innings N. Dickwella c de Kock b Dw. Pretorius 74 U. Tharanga c Pretorius b Rabada 31 K. Mendis c Amla b Phehlukwayo 4 D. Chandimal c Morris b Phehlukwayo 4 D. de Silva

Cricket-One Day International South Africa v Sri Lanka line-ups Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Line-ups for the third One Day International between South Africa and Sri Lanka on Saturday in Johannesburg, South Africa South Africa won toss and decided to bowl South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis (capt), AB de Villiers, Jean-Paul Duminy, Farhaan Behardien, Chris Morris, Dewald Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga (capt), Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de

Cricket-Hussey warns Australia to avoid angering Kohli SYDNEY, Feb 3 Australia need a clear strategy to keep Virat Kohli in check and refrain from getting into verbal confrontations with the India captain during the four-test series starting this month, former batsman Mike Hussey has said.

Cricket-Pietersen fined for on-air criticism of BBL umpire SYDNEY, Feb 3 Former England batsman Kevin Pietersen has been charged with misconduct for his on-air comments criticising an umpiring decision while playing for the Melbourne Stars during a Big Bash League semi-final, Cricket Australia said on Friday.

Cricket-Clarke gets first coaching job for Prime Minister's XI SYDNEY, Feb 3 Former Australia captain Michael Clarke will get his first taste of coaching at the elite level against Sri Lanka later this month after being put in charge of the Prime Minister's XI for a Twenty20 match in Canberra.

Cricket-New Zealand's Wagner doubtful for South Africa tests WELLINGTON, Feb 3 New Zealand paceman Neil Wagner is doubtful for next month's home test series against South Africa after fracturing a finger in his bowling hand in a domestic match on Wednesday.