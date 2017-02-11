Edition:
Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores

Feb 12 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday in Pebble Beach, California -17 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 65 65 -11 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 67 -10 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 70 69 66 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 69 70 66 -9 Rob Oppenheim (U.S.) 69 69 68 -8 Geoff Ogilvy (Australia) 71 70 66 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 70 64 73 Scott Stallings (U.S

UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth seizes six-shot lead at Pebble Beach

Feb 11 Jordan Spieth putted superbly on Pebble Beach’s bumpy, rain-softened greens to surge six strokes clear after the third round of the weather-hit AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.

2:59am GMT

UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday in Pebble Beach, California -10 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 65 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 70 64 Jason Day (Australia) 69 64 -6 Rick Lamb (U.S.) 68 70 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 66 Pat Perez (U.S.) 73 64 -5 Alex Cejka (Germany) 72 66

11 Feb 2017

Golf-Swing coach Leadbetter runs rule over golfers Trump and Abe

Feb 11 U.S. President Donald Trump will play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida on Saturday, a leisurely match-up that should prove to be "a very good game" based on their respective golfing skills, says esteemed swing coach David Leadbetter.

Japan 11 Feb 2017

Golf-Willett on target for first win since U.S. Masters triumph

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 Englishman Danny Willett moved into position to claim a first title since his dramatic U.S. Masters win last April after the Briton forged a three-stroke lead going into Sunday's final round at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

11 Feb 2017

Golf-European Tour Maybank Championship scores

Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Maybank Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur -16 Danny Willett (Britain) 66 67 67 -13 David Lipsky (U.S.) 68 67 68 -12 Alexander Levy (France) 69 68 67 -11 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 70 65 70 Gregory Havret (France) 69 70 66 Kim Kyung-Tae (Korea) 68 68 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 63 73 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand)

11 Feb 2017

UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth holds clubhouse lead at weather-hit Pebble Beach

Feb 10 Jordan Spieth delivered a putting masterclass on the way to setting the clubhouse lead in the weather-hit Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Friday before second-round play was suspended due to thick fog on the Monterey Peninsula in California.

11 Feb 2017

UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores

Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday in Pebble Beach, California -4 Rick Lamb (U.S.) 68 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 Joel Dahmen (U.S.) 68 -3 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 69 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 69 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 69 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 -2 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 69 Dere

10 Feb 2017

REFILE-Golf-Tiger drops out of two PGA Tour events due to back spasms

Feb 10 Tiger Woods will not compete in two scheduled upcoming PGA Tour events due to nagging back spasms that forced him to pull out of an event in Dubai last week, the former world number one said on Friday.

10 Feb 2017

Golf-Wiesberger grabs lead after birdie blitz in Malaysia

Feb 10 Bernd Wiesberger reeled off nine birdies in a row in a superb second round of 63 to grab a one-shot lead over Masters champion Danny Willett at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur on Friday.

10 Feb 2017

