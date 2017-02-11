UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth seizes six-shot lead at Pebble Beach Feb 11 Jordan Spieth putted superbly on Pebble Beach’s bumpy, rain-softened greens to surge six strokes clear after the third round of the weather-hit AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday.

UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Saturday in Pebble Beach, California -10 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 65 Derek Fathauer (U.S.) 70 64 Jason Day (Australia) 69 64 -6 Rick Lamb (U.S.) 68 70 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 69 Patrick Reed (U.S.) 71 66 Pat Perez (U.S.) 73 64 -5 Alex Cejka (Germany) 72 66

Golf-Swing coach Leadbetter runs rule over golfers Trump and Abe Feb 11 U.S. President Donald Trump will play a round of golf with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Florida on Saturday, a leisurely match-up that should prove to be "a very good game" based on their respective golfing skills, says esteemed swing coach David Leadbetter. Japan

Golf-Willett on target for first win since U.S. Masters triumph KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 11 Englishman Danny Willett moved into position to claim a first title since his dramatic U.S. Masters win last April after the Briton forged a three-stroke lead going into Sunday's final round at the Maybank Championship in Kuala Lumpur.

Golf-European Tour Maybank Championship scores Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Maybank Championship at the par-72 course on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur -16 Danny Willett (Britain) 66 67 67 -13 David Lipsky (U.S.) 68 67 68 -12 Alexander Levy (France) 69 68 67 -11 Michael Lorenzo-Vera (France) 70 65 70 Gregory Havret (France) 69 70 66 Kim Kyung-Tae (Korea) 68 68 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 69 63 73 Panuphol Pittayarat (Thailand)

UPDATE 1-Golf-Spieth holds clubhouse lead at weather-hit Pebble Beach Feb 10 Jordan Spieth delivered a putting masterclass on the way to setting the clubhouse lead in the weather-hit Pebble Beach National Pro-Am on Friday before second-round play was suspended due to thick fog on the Monterey Peninsula in California.

UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am scores Feb 10 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Pebble Beach Pro-Am on Friday in Pebble Beach, California -4 Rick Lamb (U.S.) 68 Noh Seung-Yul (Korea) 68 Joel Dahmen (U.S.) 68 -3 Mark Hubbard (U.S.) 69 Brandt Snedeker (U.S.) 68 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 69 Tim Wilkinson (New Zealand) 69 Jordan Spieth (U.S.) 68 -2 Kelly Kraft (U.S.) 69 Dere

REFILE-Golf-Tiger drops out of two PGA Tour events due to back spasms Feb 10 Tiger Woods will not compete in two scheduled upcoming PGA Tour events due to nagging back spasms that forced him to pull out of an event in Dubai last week, the former world number one said on Friday.