UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open scores Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open at the par-71 course on Saturday in Scottsdale, Arizona -16 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 66 66 65 -15 Martin Laird (Britain) 67 66 65 -12 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 65 68 68 John Peterson (U.S.) 66 72 63 Graham DeLaet (Canada) 67 69 65 Michael Kim (U.S.) 69 66 66 -11 J.J. Spaun (U.S.) 71 64 67 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 64 69

Golf-An one ahead of Laird after third round at Phoenix Open Feb 4 South Korean An Byeong-hun, bidding for his first PGA Tour victory, stole the limelight from reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama as he grabbed a one-stroke lead after the third round of the Phoenix Open in Arizona on Saturday.

Golf-Garcia moves clear in Dubai Feb 4 Sergio Garcia shot a third-round 68 to finish three shots clear of his Ryder Cup team mate Henrik Stenson in the Dubai Desert Classic on Saturday.

UPDATE 1-Golf-European Tour Latest Dubai Desert Classic leaderboard Feb 4 (Gracenote) - Latest leaderboard in the third round from the European Tour Dubai Desert Classic at the par-72 course on Saturday in Dubai holes played rounds -16 Sergio Garcia (Spain) 18 65 67 68 -13 Henrik Stenson (Sweden) 18 68 68 67 -11 Prom Meesawat (Thailand) 18 69 68 68 Ian Poulter (Britain) 18 67 71 67 -10 George Coetzee (South Africa) 18

Golf-Australian Bowditch arrested for drunk driving in Arizona Feb 3 Australian golfer Steven Bowditch issued a public apology on Friday after being arrested earlier in the day by police in Scottsdale, Arizona for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Golf-Defending champion Matsuyama one stroke from Phoenix lead Feb 3 Reigning champion Hideki Matsuyama recorded his first bogey of the week on his final hole on Friday but remains the man to beat at the Phoenix Open in Arizona as he heads into the weekend just one stroke off the lead.

UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open scores Feb 3 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour Phoenix Open at the par-71 course on Friday in Scottsdale, Arizona -7 Matt Kuchar (U.S.) 64 -6 Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 65 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 65 -5 An Byeong Hun (Korea) 66 John Peterson (U.S.) 66 Robert Garrigus (U.S.) 66 Scott Brown (U.S.) 66 Chris Kirk (U.S.) 66 -4 Webb Simpson (U.S.) 67

Golf-Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic Feb 3 South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.