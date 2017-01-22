CORRECTION UPDATE 1-Golf-Race to Dubai rankings Jan 23 (Gracenote) - Race to Dubai rankings 1. (9) Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 526481 2. (1) Sam Brazel (Australia) 318540 3. (20) Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 276594 4. (3) Rafael Cabrera-Bello (Spain) 237776 5. (2) Andrew Dodt (Australia) 227984 6. (4) Graeme Storm (Britain) 204709 7. (5) Brandon Stone (South Africa) 198498 8. (6) Harold Varner III (U.S.) 175631 9. (15) Dean Burmester (South Africa) 141976 10. (7) Richa

Golf-FedEx Cup rankings Jan 23 (Gracenote) - FedEx Cup rankings 1. (1) Justin Thomas (U.S.) 1614 2. (2) Hideki Matsuyama (Japan) 1177 3. (3) Pat Perez (U.S.) 754 4. (4) Brendan Steele (U.S.) 743 5. (5) Mackenzie Hughes (Canada) 643 6. (69) Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 610 7. (6) Rod Pampling (Australia) 560 8. (7) Cody Gribble (U.S.) 481 9. (8) Russell Knox (Britain) 449 10. (48) Adam Hadwin (Canada) 439 11. (9) Gary Woodland (U.S.) 411

UPDATE 1-Golf-Swafford stands tall with maiden PGA Tour win Jan 22 American journeyman Hudson Swafford, whose focus all week was on "standing tall", birdied three of the last four holes to clinch his first PGA Tour title by one shot on Sunday at the $5.8 million CareerBuilder Challenge in La Quinta, California.

UPDATE 1-Golf-U.S. PGA Tour CareerBuilder Challenge scores Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Scores from the U.S. PGA Tour CareerBuilder Challenge at the par-72 course on Sunday in La Quinta, California -20 Hudson Swafford (U.S.) 65 65 71 67 -19 Adam Hadwin (Canada) 71 69 59 70 -18 Brian Harman (U.S.) 67 65 69 69 Bud Cauley (U.S.) 69 67 65 69 -17 Dominic Bozzelli (U.S.) 64 67 69 71 -16 Brendan Steele (U.S.) 68 64 70 70 Chad Campbell (U.S.) 66

UPDATE 1-Golf-Britain's Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi Championship Jan 22 Britain's Tommy Fleetwood kept his composure to come from behind and win his first European Tour title in more than three years at the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship on Sunday.

Golf-European Tour Abu Dhabi Championship scores Jan 22 (Gracenote) - Scores from the European Tour Abu Dhabi Championship at the par-72 course on Sunday in Abu Dhabi -17 Tommy Fleetwood (Britain) 67 67 70 67 -16 Pablo Larrazabal (Spain) 68 67 69 68 Dustin Johnson (U.S.) 72 68 64 68 -15 Martin Kaymer (Germany) 66 66 72 69 Bernd Wiesberger (Austria) 68 69 68 68 Kiradech Aphibarnrat (Thailand) 66 68 70 69 -14 Dean Burmester (South Africa) 69 70 66 69 -13 Peter Hanson (Sweden) 68