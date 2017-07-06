惠誉：中国住宅市场降温将令经济承压

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) SHANGHAI/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 06 (Fitch) 本文章英文原文最初于2017年7月2日发布于：<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com/site/pr/1025993">Fitch: China's Cooling Housing Market Set to Weigh on Economy 惠誉评级表示，由于多个城市加强住宅限购并且收紧信贷，中国住宅市场可能继续降温。作为中国经济的关键周期性行业，住宅市场将令今年下半年和2018年的经济增长承压。 已经有迹象表明住宅市场增长正在放缓。2017年5月，新建住宅销售过去十二个月同比增速已放缓至24.0%，在2016年12月达到36.2%的高峰后连续第五个月降低 。价格涨幅也缩小。2016年，一线城市的二手住宅价格上涨28.7%，但2017年前五个月内仅增长3.6%，并在5月出现2014年9月以来的首次下跌。 住宅市场低迷受到政策驱动，因政府介入以预防市场泡沫扩大。住宅限购及按揭贷款规定收紧遏制了投机型及改善型购房。并且部分首次购房者在住宅价格可能回调的预期下或推迟购 房。同时，政府越来越注重控制杠杆率和抑制金融风险，已经导致货币市场利率自去年12月开始攀升，并且近期部分银行提高了按揭利率。 中国住宅市场的短期前景与国内信贷周期密切相关。如下图所示，住宅销售的走势总体与“信贷刺激”或信贷增量（包括地方政府债券）占GDP比重的变化一致。信贷刺激减弱和限 购政策收紧可能进一步拖累2017年下半年的住宅销售。 <iframe allowfullscreen src="//e.infogram.com/credit_impluse_points_to_slower_home_sales_growth?src=embe d" title="Credit Impluse Points to Slower Home Sales Growth" width="550" height="647" scrolling="no" frameborder="0"> 尽管如此，政府将尽力避免造成重大市场波动。2015年初，在上一次限购政策收紧之后，住宅销售同比下滑9%，导致在政策随即放宽后，被抑制的需求强劲释放。我们预计这次 政府将采取更为谨慎的措施，或将使2017下半年的住宅销售出现增长停滞而非下降。 由于需求减弱，房价可能在2017下半年小幅下降。我们预计一线城市的房价将比低线城市更坚挺。过去四年内，一线城市的房价上涨近90%，而低线城市的房价涨幅为10%- 25%。但是，一线城市的需求持续强劲，且土地供应紧张，因此如果价格跌幅超过政府预期，政府有更多空间支持市场。低线城市的需求更弱，且开发商的住宅库存更高。 住宅市场可能走弱是我们预测下半年GDP增长将会放缓的主要原因之一。住宅投资约占GDP的10%，大多数的估算认为，如果将其支撑的产业包括在内，则其对GDP的贡献更 高。从销售到住宅投资增长往往有6至8个月的滞后，这就意味着住宅市场增长放缓对经济的影响将持续到2018年，我们预计2018年的GDP增速将下滑至稍低于6%的水平 。 惠誉评级在《Global Economic Outlook - June 2017（全球经济展望 ——2017年6月）》中探究了中国住宅市场放缓对经济的影响等多个主题，请参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com或点击本新闻稿上方链接获取。 联系人： Ying Wang（王颖） 高级董事 企业评级 +86 21 5097 3010 惠誉（北京）信用评级有限公司上海分公司 中国上海市浦东新区陆家嘴环路479号 上海中心大厦34层3401室 Andrew Fennell 董事 主权评级 +852 2263 9925 Brian Coulton 首席分析师 董事总经理 +44 20 3530 1140 Dan Martin 高级分析师 惠誉快讯 +65 6796 7232 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. 详情参见<a href="https://www.fitchratings.com">www.fitchratings.com 注意：本新闻稿为中文译本。如有疑问，请以英文版本为准。 Related Research Global Economic Outlook - June 2017 here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA, AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE, AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE CODE OF CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. DIRECTORS AND SHAREHOLDERS RELEVANT INTERESTS ARE AVAILABLE here. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE. Copyright © 2017 by Fitch Ratings, Inc., Fitch Ratings Ltd. and its subsidiaries. 33 Whitehall Street, NY, NY 10004. Telephone: 1-800-753-4824, (212) 908-0500. Fax: (212) 480-4435. Reproduction or retransmission in whole or in part is prohibited except by permission. All rights reserved. In issuing and maintaining its ratings and in making other reports (including forecast information), Fitch relies on factual information it receives from issuers and underwriters and from other sources Fitch believes to be credible. Fitch conducts a reasonable investigation of the factual information relied upon by it in accordance with its ratings methodology, and obtains reasonable verification of that information from independent sources, to the extent such sources are available for a given security or in a given jurisdiction. The manner of Fitch’s factual investigation and the scope of the third-party verification it obtains will vary depending on the nature of the rated security and its issuer, the requirements and practices in the jurisdiction in which the rated security is offered and sold and/or the issuer is located, the availability and nature of relevant public information, access to the management of the issuer and its advisers, the availability of pre-existing third-party verifications such as audit reports, agreed-upon procedures letters, appraisals, actuarial reports, engineering reports, legal opinions and other reports provided by third parties, the availability of independent and competent third- party verification sources with respect to the particular security or in the particular jurisdiction of the issuer, and a variety of other factors. Users of Fitch’s ratings and reports should understand that neither an enhanced factual investigation nor any third-party verification can ensure that all of the information Fitch relies on in connection with a rating or a report will be accurate and complete. Ultimately, the issuer and its advisers are responsible for the accuracy of the information they provide to Fitch and to the market in offering documents and other reports. In issuing its ratings and its reports, Fitch must rely on the work of experts, including independent auditors with respect to financial statements and attorneys with respect to legal and tax matters. Further, ratings and forecasts of financial and other information are inherently forward-looking and embody assumptions and predictions about future events that by their nature cannot be verified as facts. As a result, despite any verification of current facts, ratings and forecasts can be affected by future events or conditions that were not anticipated at the time a rating or forecast was issued or affirmed. The information in this report is provided “as is” without any representation or warranty of any kind, and Fitch does not represent or warrant that the report or any of its contents will meet any of the requirements of a recipient of the report. A Fitch rating is an opinion as to the creditworthiness of a security. This opinion and reports made by Fitch are based on established criteria and methodologies that Fitch is continuously evaluating and updating. Therefore, ratings and reports are the collective work product of Fitch and no individual, or group of individuals, is solely responsible for a rating or a report. The rating does not address the risk of loss due to risks other than credit risk, unless such risk is specifically mentioned. Fitch is not engaged in the offer or sale of any security. All Fitch reports have shared authorship. Individuals identified in a Fitch report were involved in, but are not solely responsible for, the opinions stated therein. The individuals are named for contact purposes only. A report providing a Fitch rating is neither a prospectus nor a substitute for the information assembled, verified and presented to investors by the issuer and its agents in connection with the sale of the securities. Ratings may be changed or withdrawn at any time for any reason in the sole discretion of Fitch. Fitch does not provide investment advice of any sort. Ratings are not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any security. Ratings do not comment on the adequacy of market price, the suitability of any security for a particular investor, or the tax-exempt nature or taxability of payments made in respect to any security. Fitch receives fees from issuers, insurers, guarantors, other obligors, and underwriters for rating securities. Such fees generally vary from US$1,000 to US$750,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent) per issue. In certain cases, Fitch will rate all or a number of issues issued by a particular issuer, or insured or guaranteed by a particular insurer or guarantor, for a single annual fee. Such fees are expected to vary from US$10,000 to US$1,500,000 (or the applicable currency equivalent). The assignment, publication, or dissemination of a rating by Fitch shall not constitute a consent by Fitch to use its name as an expert in connection with any registration statement filed under the United States securities laws, the Financial Services and Markets Act of 2000 of the United Kingdom, or the securities laws of any particular jurisdiction. Due to the relative efficiency of electronic publishing and distribution, Fitch research may be available to electronic subscribers up to three days earlier than to print subscribers. For Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan and South Korea only: Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services license (AFS license no. 337123) which authorizes it to provide credit ratings to wholesale clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is not intended to be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of the Corporations Act 2001